The President of Turkmenistan met with the President of the Republic of Armenia

On 11 October. President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov met with President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturian.

During the meeting, an interested exchange of views took place on the priority areas of Turkmen-Armenian partnership.

Trade and economic, transport and communication spheres, agriculture and tourism were named among the priority areas of the partnership.

The sides praised an important role of the joint Intergovernmental Commission in enhancing interstate relations.

During the meeting, President Vahagn Khachaturian presented to President Serdar Berdimuhamedov a collection of poems by Magtymguly Fragi translated into Armenian.///nCa, 12 October 2024

 

