The final document of the International Forum: “The interrelation of times and civilizations – the basis of peace and development”, dedicated to the 300th anniversary of the birth of Magtymguly Fragi

(Unofficial translation)

On 11 October 2024, the International Forum “The Interrelation of Times and Civilizations – the basis of peace and development” was held, which was attended by the President of Turkmenistan, the President of the Republic of Armenia, the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, the President of Mongolia, the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the President of the Russian Federation, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, the Chairman of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, heads of international organizations, members of foreign governments, prominent scientists, cultural figures and diplomats.

Participants of the International Forum:

as part of large-scale events held in Turkmenistan in 2024 under the motto “The Fount of Wisdom of Magtymguly Fragi” and dedicated to the celebration of the 300th anniversary of the birth of the great thinker Magtymguly Fragi, aimed at studying and spreading the rich literary heritage of the classic poet in the world,

noting the relevance and modernity of Magtymguly’s work, based on the ideas of unity, humanism and friendship, and emphasizing his special role in the formation of patriotic consciousness and spiritual and moral education of the younger generation, as well as the importance of restoring and preserving the cultural heritage and spiritual values of the people,

aimed at studying the inextricable interrelation of times and civilizations as the basis of peace and development,

taking into account the international recognition of the role and importance of the classic poet’s work in world literature, expressed by the resolution of the UNESCO General Conference of 21 November 2023, on the inclusion of the celebration of the 300th anniversary of the Turkmen poet Magtymguly Fragi in the UNESCO List of Memorable Dates, as well as the inclusion of the collection of manuscripts of Magtymguly Fragi in the International Register “Memory of the World”,

welcoming the opening of the Magtymguly Pyragy cultural and park complex in Ashgabat with an alley of sculptures of world-famous thinkers and classical poets as the embodiment of friendship of peoples, which Magtymguly Fragi called for in his immortal works,

in the spirit of respect for history, cultural heritage, national values, customs and traditions, in view of the special merits of the poet and philosopher in fostering diligence, bravery and courage:

1. Confirmed the importance of further popularization of national traditions and culture of the peoples of the world, encouraging the study of national creativity and culture of different countries of the world in the younger generation.

2. Noting with satisfaction the availability of translations of the works of the classic poet into many languages of the world and their publication in dozens of countries, underlined the need to further stimulate the preparation for printing and publication of collections of poems, selected works of the outstanding Turkmen poet.

In this regard, they noted the great potential for actively exploring the possibility of publishing the “Encyclopedia of Magtymguly Fragi”, which will collect information about the research works of scientists studying the literary heritage of Magtymguly.

3. Noted that deepening cooperation in the field of studying and disseminating the literary heritage of the classic poet will contribute to the restoration and preservation of cultural heritage and spiritual values.

4. Stressed that the poetic heritage of Magtymguly Fragi is a great contribution of the Turkmen people to world culture and an inexhaustible source of humanism, love for the Motherland and respect for universal values.

5. Stated that they would continue to support the holding of international scientific conferences, round tables, literary and creative evenings, exhibitions dedicated to the work of Magtymguly Fragi at various venues.

6. Expressed the opinion that cultural dialogue in the field of popularization of the work of the great thinker Magtymguly Fragi makes a significant contribution to the development of comprehensive cooperation between states, contributes to strengthening friendship and mutual understanding between peoples, mutual enrichment of their cultures. In this regard, we agreed to provide full support to the further development of mutually beneficial cooperation in this area.

7. Expressed deep gratitude to the people and the leadership of Turkmenistan for the high level of organization and hosting of the International Forum “Interrelation of Times and Civilizations – the basis of Peace and Development” dedicated to the 300th anniversary of the birth of Magtymguly Fragi, as well as for the warm hospitality extended to the participants in the city of Ashgabat.

Ashgabat, 11 October 2024 ///TDH, 11 October 2024