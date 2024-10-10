Ashgabat Unveils Cutting-Edge Rehabilitation and Clinical Centers having no analogues in Central Asia

On Wednesday, October 9, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Arkadag Berdimuhamedov, led the opening ceremonies of new medical institutions in Ashgabat – the International Health and Rehabilitation Center for 400 places and the International Scientific and Clinical Center of Physiology for 250 places.

The events were tamed for the Day of Healthcare Workers and the Medical Industry.

Addressing the participants of the ceremony, Chairman of Halk Maslahaty noted that the innovative development of the domestic healthcare system and the medical industry, the introduction of best practices are the priorities of Turkmenistan’s state policy in this area.

The Turkish company GAP Inşaat acted as a general contractor for both projects.

International Health and Rehabilitation Center

This is the first medical institution of this kind not only in the country, but also in the entire Central Asian region, whose activities are aimed at restoring the health of patients after injuries and diseases.

The Center includes over 20 different departments designed for the improvement of both children and adults: consultative and diagnostic; departments of kinesiotherapy and hydrotherapy; physiotherapy; rehabilitation; neurology; orthopedics. There are also departments of habilitation; pediatrics; cardiology; internal medicine; somnology and sports rehabilitation; cardiorehabilitation; internal diseases rehabilitation; hyperbaric oxygenation, as well as departments of neurorehabilitation and orthopedic rehabilitation.

Thus, a new generation medical information system designed for registration and electronic monitoring of patients has been introduced in the consulting and diagnostic department of the Center. Complete electronic medical documentation covers all clinical areas.

Arkadag toured the virtual rehabilitation room at the Department of Kinesiotherapy and Hydrotherapy.

The state-of-the-art “CAREN” rehabilitation complex from Motek Medical (Netherlands) is a first-of-its-kind installation in Turkmenistan. This innovative device features a virtual reality system with a large screen, high-resolution cameras, and a treadmill with two canvases. This advanced technology allows for a deep analysis of patient movement biomechanics. It is widely used in neurology, cardiology, orthopedics, sports medicine, and rehabilitation.

The Aretech ZeroG Gait and Balance Training System (USA) is another remarkable addition to the locomotor therapy room. This robotic device provides support and unloads body weight on a suspended track. This enables patients to perform exercises without the risk of falling. Dynamic support compensates for weakness and poor coordination, facilitating intensive rehabilitation in the early stages of recovery. The system is suitable for patients with various diagnoses, including stroke, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, cerebral palsy, multiple sclerosis, and orthopedic injuries.

An effective simulator for locomotor therapy is the anti-gravity treadmill “Boost Microgravity Treadmill” (USA), which promotes rapid recovery after injuries, surgeries and endoprosthetics.

The Ortho Pro robotic gait simulator manufactured by Reha Stim Meditec (Germany) allows for safe and active locomotor therapy of patients.

A treadmill “Woodway Split-Belt” (Germany), designed for synchronous or asynchronous walking, has been installed for neurological rehabilitation.

The “TRIPLE SENSE” simulator, designed to restore patients’ walking skills, is a combination of parallel bars and height-adjustable steps.

Berdimuhamedov also visited the 3D dynamic locomotor therapy room of the habilitation department. This department provides specialized support to young children with developmental disabilities and their families.

The universal suspension system “3D Float” for body weight support from Reha-Stim Meditec (Germany) is a unique virtual rehabilitation system in the region. It allows for free three-dimensional movements in a safe environment, improving neuromuscular coordination. This innovative rehabilitation system is ideal for children with musculoskeletal disorders after spinal cord, brain, and partial paraplegia injuries.

The upholstered furniture from ROMPA (Great Britain) creates a comfortable and safe environment for children with special needs. The room is equipped with special high chairs, panels of various types, and soft playgrounds.

Brightly colored furniture in various shapes not only creates a positive mood but also contributes to the development of motor skills and movement coordination. Modular elements can be easily combined to adapt the space to the specific needs of children, providing them with the opportunity to explore the world around them comfortably.

Rehabilitation allows children to master everyday skills, developing tactile sensitivity, balance, coordination, cognitive activity, and communication with the environment.

The National Leader of the Turkmen people then toured the rehabilitation hall for adults of the Orthopedic Rehabilitation Department.

The Hunova robotic rehabilitation system from Movendo Technology (Italy) is installed here. Designed for sensorimotor assessment and rehabilitation of the lower extremities and trunk, this innovative device is a valuable addition to the department.

The three-dimensional device for noninvasive decompression of the spine “Extentrac Elite” from Spincare Technologies (USA) reduces the load on the spine. It increases blood circulation through slow vibratory movements, providing relief from spinal disease-related pain.

The biomechanical therapeutic and diagnostic system “Humac Norm” from Medical Solutions (USA) enables functional assessment of the musculoskeletal system, diagnostics, and rehabilitation exercises. The main module features a movable and fully adjustable multifunctional chair, ensuring safe and comfortable patient positioning.

The innovative kinesiotherapy simulator “Allcare Imoove 600 Medical Device” from Italy further facilitates successful rehabilitation. This biomechanical mobile platform provides training for muscle groups responsible for body coordination and spinal mobility.

The International Health and Rehabilitation Center has been awarded certificates

The International Health and Rehabilitation Center has received several international certificates, in particular:

Certificate as a center for high-tech construction and sustainable infrastructure in Central Asia from Dr.Mellinghoff Consulting

Certificate confirming the availability of world-class medical technologies from the independent non-profit organization ECRI;

Certificate as the best International Health and Rehabilitation Center from “Marienhospital Gelsenkirchen – MHG”

Two certificates from the Justus Liebig University Giessen – as the best hospital in the region.

Arkadag Berdimuhamedov presented the director of the Center with the keys to specialized vehicles as a gift to the new medical institution on behalf of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

International Scientific and Clinical Center of Physiology

The International Scientific and Clinical Center of Physiology is designed for 250 places. It is the only center of this level in the region of Central Asia.

The Center accommodates an administrative building, a research center, scientific, clinical and additional departments, technical and service departments.

To monitor and analyze ongoing scientific and clinical work, the Center is equipped with an electronic document circulation system, an information base, and specialized software.

A state-of-the-art magnetic resonance imaging scanner “Ingenia Elite” from Philips (the Netherlands) has been installed in the magnetic resonance imaging room of the radiation diagnostics department. This breakthrough technology significantly enhances diagnostic quality and speeds up MR check-ups.

The device not only captures high-quality images of the smallest body tissues but also halves the examination process. This increased efficiency allows for a higher patient throughput.

Unlike the MRI machines installed in the country, this device is connected to an artificial intelligence system: “Smart Exam” provides automatic examination planning, and a special application “Scan Wise Implant” – examination of patients with implants compatible with MRI examination. Thus, high technologies have significant advantages in obtaining more accurate images in anatomical and functional terms.

The emergency room “SHOCK-room” is fully equipped to provide emergency medical care to patients in critical condition.

Arkadag Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov was shown the LUCAS-3 device from Stryker Company (USA), a world leader in medical equipment. This device enables automatic cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

Connected to a central observation post via a computer app, the device monitors blood pressure, pulse, respiratory rate, and other vital signs.

The department also features artificial lung ventilation devices “Servo C,” standard portable ventilators “Meduvent,” electrocoagulants “Vio 3,” heart monitors “IntelliVue MX 750,” a portable X-ray machine “Zenition 70,” an ultrasound device “Affinity 70G,” an ECG device, and defibrillators “Defigard.”

The Operating Department of the Center consists of 6 operating rooms.

The laparoscopic operating system “Visera Elite III” from Olympus, a leading Japanese medical equipment manufacturer, enables endoscopic abdominal and thoracic surgical interventions of varying complexity.

OLYMPUS 3D cameras offer ultra-high resolution, providing a detailed view of internal organs. This leads to faster and more accurate surgeries.

The Center has introduced the EVIS X1 CV-1500, the most advanced video endoscopic system in the Olympus Medical line. This is a first for the country and contributes to the accurate diagnosis of gastrointestinal tract diseases.

Another first for the country is the EYEMAX device from MICRO-TECH (Germany). Designed to diagnose various diseases of the urinary tract and perform lithotripsy on large stones, this device is a valuable addition to the Center’s capabilities.

The Barx endoscopic device from Medtronic (USA) is designed for minimally invasive treatment of benign neoplasms.

The surgical electrocoagulator “ERBE VIO 3” enables surgical incisions with parallel cauterization of surrounding tissues, minimizing blood loss.

An angiographic system “Azurion 7 B20/12 LN” from Philips (the Netherlands) is installed in the angiography room.

The duplex design of the angiograph allows for simultaneous imaging in two projections, reducing X-ray exposure for both patients and doctors.

To date, this is the most modern equipment for operations on the pathology of the vessels of the heart, brain, upper and lower extremities, internal organs, and coronary vessels. It is also used for endovascular operations and manipulations in congenital and acquired heart defects, helping to prevent complications.

The Center also houses the country’s first intravascular ultrasound machine “IntraSight 5” from Philips. This device provides accurate information on the degree of stenosis during angiographic examination of the arteries.

The National Leader of the Turkmen people then visited the room where the “climate control camera” was installed.

A climate chamber is a device widely used in scientific research, allowing for precise simulation of the effects of environmental factors.

The device from H/P Cosmos (Germany) includes a treadmill with an automatic speed controller and a high-precision measuring device that controls humidity and air temperature. With the help of special equipment, changes in the human body are determined before and after the study, such as blood pressure, heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, and body temperature. This enables effective scientific research to protect health and prevent the negative effects of climate change on the body.

International certification

The International Scientific and Clinical Center of Physiology has been awarded the following International Certificates:

• Certificate as a center for high-tech construction and sustainable infrastructure in Central Asia from Dr.Mellinghoff Consulting;

• Certificate confirming the availability of world-class medical technologies from the independent non-profit organization ECRI

• Certificate as the best International Scientific and Clinical Center of Physiology from Marienhospital Gelsenkirchen – MHG

• Two certificates from the Justus Liebig University Giessen – as the best hospital in the region.

Arkadag, on behalf of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, presented the director of the Center with the keys to specialized vehicles.

Speech by the National Leader of the Turkmen people Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov at the opening ceremony of the International Health and Rehabilitation Center

Dear participants of the ceremony! Dear employees of the healthcare system!

Today we are witnessing another remarkable event of a new era of a powerful state – the “Fount of the Wisdom of Magtymguly Fragi”, namely, the opening of the International Health and Rehabilitation Center and the International Scientific and Clinical Center of Physiology in Ashgabat. The facilities were built in accordance with the demands of our time, and it is noteworthy that their commissioning ceremonies are timed to coincide with the Day of Healthcare Workers and the Medical Industry. At the same time, a modern enterprise for the production of a medicinal product from licorice root is being put into operation in the city of Turkmenabat of the Lebap Velayat.

I sincerely congratulate you and the health care workers on your professional holiday, as well as on the opening of new medical centers and pharmaceutical enterprises!

Dear participants of the ceremony! Dear guests!

The health of citizens is the wealth of our independent state. Based on this, under the leadership of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, considerable attention is being paid to the measures carried out in Turkmenistan to establish the principles of a healthy lifestyle and disease prevention. Along with this, a lot is being done to ensure the comprehensive development and health of the younger generation, educating them in the spirit of patriotism.

In accordance with the Saglyk State Program, impressive funds are allocated for the introduction of advanced technologies and practical developments into medicine. Hospitals, health houses and specialized centers, sanatoriums and sports complexes are being systematically built in the capital and the city of Arkadag, in all regions of the country: all facilities are equipped according to international standards. The material and technical base of the industry is also being consistently modernized.

In general, optimal medical care is provided to the population, and the national health care model is being improved.

Dear friends!

Our ancestors said that health is the basis of everything. There is also the following saying: “My health is my wealth.” Guided by them, great importance is attached to the establishment of the principles of a healthy lifestyle in the country, in particular in the city of Arkadag. In this regard, Arkadag Medisina Klasteri Menejment, an enterprise built in the new city, provides significant assistance, where a large range of medical products is produced. Its activities also have a significant impact on the growth in the production from local raw materials.

In March 2021, the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Assistance to Children in Need of Care was established: the event became a triumphant expression of the humanistic essence of modern Turkmen society. Many children have recovered their health with the help of the Foundation. We will continue this work. All this fully demonstrates that taking care of the health and well–being of the people is paramount for us.

Dear participants of the ceremony!

The innovative development of the domestic healthcare system and the medical industry, the introduction of best practices are the priorities of Turkmenistan’s state policy in this area. And a significant step in this direction was the signing by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov of a number of documents at a recent Government meeting.

Today’s opening ceremonies of specialized facilities also fully confirm the above. Among the new buildings is the International Health and Rehabilitation Center: it is one of the largest medical institutions not only in our country, but also in the entire region. It has specialized departments for children and adults equipped with modern medical equipment from leading world manufacturers. The seven-storey building has created optimal conditions for the treatment and restoration of health of people of different age categories.

Dear participants of the ceremony!

The International Scientific and Clinical Center of Physiology is one of the modern institutions that provides everything necessary for the prevention and effective therapy of non-communicable diseases. The complex itself consists of a research center, ten Scientific-clinical and auxiliary buildings, and other services will function in it.

All conditions have been created in the departments of the Center for the use of digital capabilities, which also allows coordinating the functions of clinical and scientific departments. It will study the impact of natural and climatic factors of our country on the human body, conduct seminars and scientific research.

The construction of two new centers, which increased the splendor of the white marble capital, was carried out by the Turkish company GAP Inşaat. At this solemn moment, I thank the specialists who directly participated in the construction of medical facilities in accordance with modern requirements!

The increase in the number of such modern centers and pharmaceutical enterprises makes it possible to significantly improve the quality of medical services provided to the population, create new jobs and improve the working conditions of doctors. This, in turn, fully demonstrates that the state provides all opportunities for the development of the domestic healthcare system.

Dear friends!

We will continue large-scale work to consistently strengthen the specialized material and technical base and will always pay special attention to protecting the health and maintaining the healthy well-being of citizens, preventing various diseases.

Dear participants of the ceremony!

Once again, I sincerely congratulate you and the healthcare system workers on your professional holiday, as well as on the opening of modern medical centers and pharmaceutical enterprises!

I wish you good health and family well–being, and health care workers new achievements in such a noble and responsible business as human health protection! ///nCa, 10 October 2024