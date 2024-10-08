Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Turkmenistan: A look at China through golden sayings – 36th issue

Qian Naicheng, Ambassador of China to Turkmenistan

On September 30, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, President of the People’s Republic of China and Chairman of the Central Military Commission Xi Jinping attended the reception to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China in Beijing and delivered an important speech.

As the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Turkmenistan, I would like to share with friends from Turkmenistan the main content of the above-mentioned speech of General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee Mr. Xi Jinping.

1. 75 years ago, the founding of the People’s Republic of China marked the rise of the Chinese people, as well as the beginning of a new historical era of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. For 75 years, under the leadership of the CPC, uniting and leading the multinational people in a tireless struggle, two miracles were created: rapid economic development and long-term social stability. Tremendous changes have taken place in China, and the realization of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation has become an irreversible historical process .

2. Comprehensively advancing the building of a powerful country and realizing national rejuvenation through Chinese modernization is the central task of the CPC and the state in the new march in the new era . The best event to celebrate the National Day of the People’s Republic of China is to continuously advance the aforementioned great undertaking, unprecedented in history.

3. To advance China’s modernization, we must adhere to the leadership of the Communist Party of China. We must staunchly uphold the CPC’s role as the core of leadership that masters the overall situation and coordinates the activities of all parties, unswervingly safeguard the authority of the CPC Central Committee and uphold its unified centralized leadership, steadfastly and consistently implement strict internal governance within the Party in all respects, and strive to guide great social transformation through the Party’s revolutionary self-transformation.

4. To advance China’s modernization, we must unwaveringly follow the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics. We must always remain firm in our determination and will to uphold our principles, thoroughly implement the Party’s basic theory, basic line and basic strategy, further comprehensively deepen reform and expand opening-up, concentrate on ensuring high-quality development, and strive to firmly hold the fate of the country’s development and progress in the hands of the Chinese people.

5. To advance China’s modernization, we must adhere to the concept of putting the people at the center. We must always remember the CPC’s fundamental purpose and the character of the country, remember that the people come first, act for the people and rely on the people in everything, and strive to see that all the people can share in the fruits of reform and development through joint struggle.

6. To advance China’s modernization, it is necessary to unswervingly follow the path of peaceful development. We must always stand firmly on the right side of history and the progress of human civilization, holding high the banner of peace, development, cooperation and mutual benefit, so as to ensure world peace and tranquility and the common progress of mankind.

7. Realizing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is the common aspiration of the sons and daughters of the Chinese nation, including our compatriots from the Hong Kong SAR, the Macao SAR and Taiwan. We will fully, faithfully and firmly implement the policy of “one country, two systems” that promotes a high degree of self-government based on the principles of “Hong Kong governed by the people of Hong Kong” and “Macao governed by the people of Macao”, and unwaveringly maintain and promote the long-term prosperity and stability of Hong Kong and Macao.

8. Taiwan is China’s sacred territory, and the compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait are related by blood. We must adhere to the one-China principle and the 1992 Consensus, deepen economic and cultural exchanges and cooperation across the Strait, strengthen the spiritual rapprochement of compatriots on both sides, and resolutely oppose separatist activities aimed at “Taiwan independence”. The complete reunification of the motherland is the common aspiration of the sons and daughters of the Chinese nation at home and abroad, it is the irresistible direction of development, the great sense of duty, and the common aspiration of the people. When the wheel of history rolls forward, no one can stop it!

9. Humanity lives on one Earth, and people from all countries share a common destiny. We will always adhere to the goal foreign policy and on protecting world peace and promoting common development , advancing the common values of all mankind, advocating for an equal and orderly multipolar world, universal and inclusive economic globalization, promoting the implementation of the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative , and actively participating in the reform and construction of the global governance system and promoting the construction of a community of shared destiny for mankind. /// nCa, 8 October 2024 (in cooperation with embassy of China in Turkmenistan)