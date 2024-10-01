Turkmen scientists have developed a lactose gel for skin rejuvenation

Svetlana Chirtsova

The Department of Biotechnology of the International Scientific and Technological Park of the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan received the copyright for the development of technologies for obtaining lactose gel, intended for the comprehensive correction of age-related skin changes, which is confirmed by the corresponding certificate issued by the State Service for Intellectual Property of the Ministry of Finance and Economy of the country.

This development is related to the field of medical biotechnology and covers dermatology and cosmetology. It is the creation of a gel that provides complex correction of age-related skin changes and has a rejuvenating effect.

Whey makes up approximately 80-90% of the total volume of milk processed into protein products and contains approximately 50% of the important components that are part of the raw milk. These components include dissolved proteins, lactose, minerals, vitamins and a small amount of highly dispersed milk fat.

Application of the serum to the skin using low-frequency ultrasound allows amino acid molecules to improve the water and protein balance of the skin, promote healing and biostimulation, and provide balanced physiological nutrition and hydration of cells.

The unique physical and chemical properties and biological value of lactose determine the high demand for whey in such industries as feed, food and pharmaceutical industries. The use of whey as a main ingredient for the development of new cosmetics is one of the innovative trends in the field of cosmetics.

– The relevance of studying whey is due to its promising use in bionanotechnologies based on waste-free production, – says Altyn Rakhmanova, Head of the Biotechnology Department of the International Scientific and Technological Park of the Academy of Sciences of the Russian Academy of Sciences. – The creation and implementation of such technologies make it possible to comprehensively extract all the components of raw materials, transforming them into valuable products and reducing the damage caused to the environment by eliminating or reducing emissions of raw materials into the environment. /// Cross post from TDH