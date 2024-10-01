A meeting with a USAID delegation was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan

On September 30, 2024, a meeting was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan between Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Akhmed Gurbanov and a delegation of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) led by Deputy Assistant Administrator of the Asian Bureau Anjali Kaur.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation in promoting both regional and national projects.

Particular emphasis was placed on the prospects for cooperation in the areas of economic development, reduction of methane emissions, logistics, the social sector, provision of technical support through USAID related to Turkmenistan’s accession to the WTO, etc. /// nCa, 1 October 2024 (in cooperation with MFA Turkmenistan)