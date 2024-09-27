President Serdar Berdimuhamedov congratulated the nation on the 33rd anniversary of Turkmenistan’s Independence

Dear compatriots! Dear friends!

I sincerely congratulate you on the national holiday – Independence Day of Turkmenistan, which is widely and solemnly celebrated throughout the beautiful Motherland! Independence is the basis of our achievements and victories, sovereignty and a happy life in the epoch of the Revival of a new era of a powerful state. Therefore, I am sure that the celebrations and events dedicated to the 33rd anniversary of independence in the year “The Fount of the Mind of Magtymguly Fragi” will increase our sense of love for the Motherland, further strengthening our unity and cohesion!

Thirty-three years ago, the international community recognized Turkmenistan as an independent state. Since then and to this day, the chronicle of the Fatherland is full of glorious achievements: the set goals are being achieved, changing the lives of each of us, our country consistently strengthens its position among the progressive countries of the globe. Every day, month and year is full of very important political, economic, cultural and social events. And against their background, following the dream of our ancestors of building a national power capable of uniting society, we consistently strengthen the foundations of a new democratic, legal and secular state. At the same time, we are gradually taking measures to turn Turkmenistan into one of the most sustainably developing countries in the world.

For several decades, we have been successfully implementing comprehensively elaborated programs to improve the standard and quality of life of our courageous people, create a competitive national economy, as well as the comprehensive development of the Fatherland. At the same time, we ensure socio-economic well-being in the cities of Ashgabat and Arkadag, in all regions of the country, and create great opportunities for innovative economic growth through its diversification and modernization. According to the national programs, grandiose construction has been launched in Turkmenistan, domestic enterprises equipped with the latest generation of equipment produce high-quality products, social security and the standard of living of our citizens are improving. We admire and are proud of these achievements, they inspire us to work creatively.

Today, the world community recognizes our successes in the transformation of Turkmenistan and achievements in the name of a prosperous human life – the highest value of the state. On the occasion of the 33rd anniversary of independence, a number of social facilities have been opened. At the same time, we started construction of a great project at the expense of our own investments. The section of the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India gas pipeline along the Serkhetabat–Herat route is called “Arkadagyň ak ýoly”. At the same time, the opening and groundbreaking ceremonies of the facilities of transport, communication and logistics infrastructures were held at a high level. All these events fully testify to the significant spiritual revival of the nation and the colossal strength of our state.

Dear compatriots!

The international authority of the sovereign Motherland as a reliable and responsible partner is consistently growing. Our initiatives in the interests of all mankind, in particular, on global security and the maintenance of sustainable development, are gaining universal recognition.

Along with the expansion of mutually beneficial partnership, we are intensifying a comprehensive dialogue with the countries of the world and international organizations in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian fields. Such cooperation is friendly, open and multilateral in nature. In this regard, interaction with reputable structures, especially with the United Nations, is also gaining momentum.

Dear friends!

On the eve of the 33rd anniversary of the sacred independence, the significant event was held – the meeting of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, at which meaningful speeches were made about our prosperous Motherland, independence and neutrality, unity and integrity of society, which inspired us to achieve grand goals for a bright future. We will actively continue our large-scale work to increase the authority of an independent neutral Fatherland in the world and ensure a happy life for citizens. Based on the unshakable principles of patriotism, peacefulness and friendship, national experience in building a democratic, legal and secular state, we will direct all our efforts to enhance and strengthen our position on the world stage.

Dear compatriots!

Once again, I sincerely congratulate you on the national holiday – the 33rd anniversary of the sacred independence of Turkmenistan.

I wish you good health, endless happiness and family well-being!

May the independent, neutral Motherland, striving along the path of grandiose achievements, continue to flourish, and its glory and authority on the world stage grow! ///TDH, 27 September 2024