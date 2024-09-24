New Initiative for Creative and Innovative Economy Development: UNDP and British Embassy Deepen Partnership with Turkmenistan on Economic Diversification

Ashgabat, 23 September 2024 – The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the British Embassy in Turkmenistan are partnering to promote sustainable economic growth by supporting the development of the creative and innovative economy. This new initiative aims to diversify Turkmenistan’s economy, empower women and youth, and enhance global competitiveness.

The purpose of the project is to catalyze sustainable economic growth, diversify the national economy, and enhance global competitiveness by promoting a creative and innovative economy, providing increased opportunities for the local creative sector to participate more actively in the economic sphere.

As part of this project, UNDP will provide the recommendations to foster a creative economy, and to support innovation and entrepreneurship.

As part of the Project, organization of a forum on the creative and circular economy, will be organized, bringing together government representatives, development agencies, businesses, international experts, and representatives of creative sectors. This forum will serve as a platform for advocating an enabling legislative framework for creative economy and sharing the best practices.

Quotes:

Narine Sahakyan, UNDP Resident Representative in Turkmenistan, commented: “To ensure lasting prosperity, Turkmenistan must tap into the potential of its creative and innovative minds. By fostering an economy that encourages entrepreneurship and innovation, country will create pathways for economic diversification and inclusive growth. This initiative will empower youth, helping to build a resilient and forward-thinking economy for the people of Turkmenistan.”

Mr. Stephen Conlon, His Majesty’s Ambassador to Turkmenistan: “The creative industries sector has been a significant source of growth for the UK economy, and we would like to share our experience with Turkmenistan. In addition to driving economic growth, the creative sector strengthens national identity and fosters innovation. In the UK, we’ve also found that it creates jobs in rural areas and helps sustain those communities.”

In collaboration with the Government of Turkmenistan, development partners, civil society organizations (CSOs), and the people of Turkmenistan, UNDP contributes to advancing the national development agenda. Leveraging global knowledge, best practices, advanced technologies, and innovative solutions, UNDP works towards achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and fostering a peaceful, inclusive, and sustainable future in Turkmenistan. ///nCa, 24 September 2024 (in cooperation with UNDP Turkmenistan)