Turkmenistan grants citizenship to stateless persons and residence permits to foreigners

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov has signed decrees granting citizenship to 1,146 stateless individuals and residence permits to 134 people.

The 1,146 newly naturalized citizens represent 29 nationalities, while the 134 individuals granted residence permits hail from 6 foreign countries and 15 nationalities.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov presented the draft decrees to the President at the Cabinet of ministers meeting on Friday, 20 Sep 2024.

He noted that since the President’s previous decrees, Turkmenistan has granted citizenship to 30,998 people and residence permits to 5,018 foreign citizens and stateless persons.

In a demonstration of its commitment to addressing statelessness, Turkmenistan will host a High-Level Regional Conference on the Eradication of Statelessness in Ashgabat on November 8, 2024. This event, a joint initiative with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, aligns with the priorities outlined by the President at the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly. ///nCa, 23 September 2024

 

