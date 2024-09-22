Explore the “Efeler Way” in İzmir: the latest hiking trail linking authentic villages

Launched as a ‘sustainable walking route’ along Türkiye’s deep blue Aegean coast, the Efeler Way (Efeler Yolu) was named one of the ‘Top 100 Stories’ by Green Destinations last year. As the most recent addition to idyllic trekking routes that combine history and nature, the 500-kilometre Efeler Way trail begins in İzmir’s Bornova district and concludes at the House of the Virgin Mary.

The route links villages and plateaus via ancient paths, embracing traces of the region’s Efe culture. The Efeler Way, with 28 stages, 27 main routes, and one alternate route, offers a challenge to nature and sports enthusiasts.

Villages sustaining a rich heritage

The Efe were the esteemed leaders of Turkish irregular soldiers, known as the ‘Zeybeks’, and they hold a special place in Turkish culture. Revered for their bravery and leadership, Efe figures continue to be honoured, with Zeybek dances performed at special celebrations to this day. The region’s rich cultural heritage, home to various civilizations from the Hittites and Phrygians to the Romans and Ottomans, adds to its allure. The legacy of the Efe, who played a crucial role in Türkiye’s defense during the National Struggle, is woven into this historical tapestry, making it a compelling destination for those seeking to explore Türkiye’s deep and diverse past.

The Efeler Way begins in the Kavaklıdere village of the Bornova district and leads to the highlands of Kiraz by way of Nif Mountain and Bozdağlar. The route concludes in Ephesus-Selçuk via the Aydın Mountain range, at the House of the Virgin Mary on Bülbüldağı.

The Efeler Way can be completed in about a month with a continuous hike, and the route is designed to enable hikers to arrive at a village by the end of each day. The route passes through 28 villages, including the many small settlements that have preserved and sustained their ancient values. In most villages, including Nazarköy, Bozdağ, Birgi, Beyköy, and Şirince, wooden gates at the entrances and exits, provide information for walkers.

Each village on the Efeler Way offers distinctive experiences based on individual interests. Nazarköy, one of the route’s first stops, is famous for its glass evil eye beads (nazar boncukarı), designed to ward off negative energy. Birgi, listed among the United Nations World Tourism Organization’s ‘Best Tourism Villages’ in 2022, is a remarkable open-air museum with more than 200 registered monuments. Some of the village’s highlights include the Great Mosque (Aydınoğlu Mehmet Bey Mosque) from the Anatolian Principalities Period, along with Çakırağa Mansion, İmamı Birgivi Tomb, Sandıkoğlu Mansion, Dervişağa Mosque, and Ümmü Sultan Şah Tomb.

Şirince, the penultimate stop on the Efeler Way, is an all-season destination, but visiting during harvest time is particularly delightful: The harvest bells ring, signalling the start of a sweet rush in the olive groves and wineries. Visit Şirince to observe the traditional production processes of high-quality olive oils and wines from local vineyards, and to sample the village’s famous fruit wines.

Efeler Passport

Another delightful surprise on the Efeler Way is the ‘Passport of the Efeler Way’, which hikers can obtain from www.efeleryolu.com or Efeler Way Friendly Establishments.

Participants on the route can have their Efeler Way Passports stamped with a distinctive local symbol and reflecting the identity of each village they visit. Each handcrafted Efeler Way passport has a unique serial number. Even better, hikers who collect all the village seals and demonstrate their completion of the route via route-sharing apps receive the special Efeler Way gold seal on the last page of the passport. ///nCa, 22 September 2024 (in cooperation with Embassy of Turkiye in Turkmenistan)