Korean Embassy to Turkmenistan donates special equipment to the National Taekwondo Center

On 18 September 2024, the ceremony of donating special Taekwondo devices to the National Taekwondo Center of Turkmenistan from the Embassy of the Republic of Korea to Turkmenistan took place at the indoor Athletics Complex of Olympic Village in Ashgabat.

Embassy donated more than 180 special devices for Taekwondo, which include Taekwondo uniform, Headgear, Chest protectors, Protectors for arms and legs, Mitt.

The donation was sponsored by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Taekwondo Promotion Foundation.

At the ceremony, the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea Ji Kyu-taek promised that he would continue to make efforts to promote Taekwondo in Turkmenistan.

In turn, the Director of the National Taekwondo Center Byashim Rozyyev expressed gratitude to the Embassy of the Republic of Korea for the interest and support.

Also, it should be recalled that in 2010 Turkmenistan hosted the 1st Taekwondo Competition for the Ambassador’s Cup of the Republic of Korea and to date this tournament is held annually.

This year, more than 180 athletes also participated in Taekwondo competitions for the Ambassador’s Cup (24-25 August). ///nCa, 19 September 2024 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Korea to Turkmenistan)