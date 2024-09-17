The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan hosted a briefing dedicated to significant socio-economic events

On September 16, 2024, a briefing was held in the premises of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan on the results of the Turkmenistan Investment Forum and Exhibition (TIF 2024), held on September 10-11 of current year in Ashgabat.

The event was attended by the leadership and representatives of the relevant ministries and departments of Turkmenistan, Academy of Sciences of the country, heads and employees of diplomatic missions and representative offices of international organizations accredited in Turkmenistan, local and foreign mass media.

During the briefing, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov noted the effectiveness of the Turkmenistan Investment Forum 2024, which brought together representatives of government agencies, international organizations, financial institutions, as well as tens of local and foreign companies.

The speech highlighted specific steps of Turkmenistan on the path of industrial and innovative development, as well as large-scale reforms undertaken in the country, where new opportunities are opening up for investment cooperation on a mutually beneficial basis.

Particular attention at the briefing was paid to the events that took place along with the Investment Forum with the participation of the President of Turkmenistan, as well as the National Leader of Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, that is the foundation laying and launching ceremony of important energy, transport, and communication infrastructure projects implemented by Turkmenistan and Afghanistan.

Ambassadors Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of India and the People’s Republic of China to Turkmenistan, representative of the Embassy of Afghanistan in Turkmenistan, as well as the heads of international organizations and financial institutions also spoke at the event.

Foreign guests noted that the given steps taken by Turkmenistan are aimed not only at further socio-economic development of the country, but also of the region and the world as a whole, and serve as vital links towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. ///MFA Turkmenistan, 16 September 2024