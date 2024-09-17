Central Asian countries promote positive language around mental health, addressing deep rooted stigma

Countries across Central Asia, and Belarus convened on 16 September 2024 in Astana, Kazakhstan to acknowledge their work in promoting positive language around mental health and reaffirm their commitment to addressing deep rooted mental health stigma.

The two-day conference – organized by the Kazakhstan Ministries of Health and Education and UNICEF in partnership with the World Health Organization (WHO) – brings together ministers, mental health professionals, educators and young people to share best practice and increase access to mental health and psychosocial support for children and adolescents.

An estimated 1 in 7 children and teenagers globally experience mental health conditions. In Europea and Central Asia, suicide is the fourth leading cause of death among teenagers aged 15-19. Research indicates that stigma—particularly the language used to refer to mental health— is a significant barrier, preventing children and adolescents from seeking the help they need.

Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Belarus have been working to end derogatory terminology surrounding mental health through a series of campaigns and incorporate positive language into the systems children rely on for support.

“By promoting positive language and reducing stigma, we can create a more supportive and inclusive environment where children and adolescents feel safe to seek the help they need,” said Dr Rashed Mustafa Sarwar, UNICEF Representative in Kazakhstan.

During the conference Improving Access to Mental Health and Wellbeing Promotion, Prevention, and Curative Services for Children and Adolescents participants endorsed a declaration, expressing their collective commitment to supporting mental health and well-being through coordinated actions and policies. ///UNICEF Kazakhstan