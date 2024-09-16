Pulitzer Prize-Winner Daniel Yergin to Speak at OGT 2024 Plenary Session

The 29th International Conference “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan – OGT 2024” is scheduled for October 23 to 25, 2024, in Ashgabat. The event is organized by the State Concerns “Turkmengas” and “Turkmennebit”, the State Corporation “Turkmengeology”, and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan. This year’s conference promises to be particularly significant with the participation of prominent figures in the energy sector, including the legendary Pulitzer Prize-winning author Daniel Yergin.

Daniel Yergin, renowned for his influential books on global economics and the oil and gas industry, will contribute to the conference with his expertise. His collaboration with Robert Stobaugh resulted in the book “The Energy Future,” which became a New York Times bestseller. Yergin is best known for his Pulitzer Prize-winning book “The Prize: The Epic Quest for Oil, Money & Power,” which won the 1992 Pulitzer Prize for General Non-Fiction and the Eccles Prize for the best popular book on economics. The book was adapted into a documentary series watched by over 20 million viewers. In 1997, Yergin was honored with the U.S. Department of Energy’s award for “achievements in the field of energy and the strengthening of international understanding.”

Yergin’s subsequent works include “Russia 2010 and What It Means for the World,” co-authored with Thane Gustafson, which explores the future scenarios for Russia post-Soviet Union. He also co-authored “The Commanding Heights: The Battle for the World Economy” with Joseph Stanislaw, addressing globalization and market reshaping. During the film adaptation of this book, Yergin interviewed prominent political figures such as Bill Clinton, Dick Cheney, Gordon Brown, Newt Gingrich, and Robert Rubin.

In September 2011, Yergin released “The Quest: Energy, Security, and the Remaking of the Modern World,” continuing his exploration of the global oil and gas industry, energy security, climate change, and renewable energy sources.

In 1982, Daniel Yergin founded Cambridge Energy Research Associates. He has served as Vice President at IHS Markit since 2004 and Vice Chairman and Chief Analyst at S&P Global since 2012. His research and writings have greatly contributed to understanding global energy market dynamics, and he is well-known for his in-depth analytical approach and unique insights into energy geopolitics.

At the OGT 2024 Plenary Session, Yergin will focus on new trends in the global energy market and prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation. Participants will gain insights into the latest innovations and strategies for developing renewable energy sources, adapting traditional energy markets to current challenges, and fostering international collaboration amid global changes.

Daniel Yergin’s participation highlights the conference’s significance as a platform for exchanging knowledge and experience among leading energy experts and stakeholders. In the face of rapidly evolving trends and growing global challenges, such as climate change and energy security, Yergin’s perspectives and analyses will provide valuable guidance and direction for future development and strengthen international partnerships.

For more information, please visit the official conference website at www.ogt-turkmenistan.com

///nCa, 16 September 2024 (Material provided by the OGT 2024 Organizing Committee)