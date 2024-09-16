Apple Watch 10: A Sleek and Health-Focused Upgrade

Tamir Shakirov

On 9 September 2024, Apple presented a line of smartphones iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro max, Apple Watch 10 smartwatches, improved Apple Watch 2 Ultra, headphones – AirPods 4 and modified AirPods Max were also presented.

The final new product that we will talk about is the Apple Watch 10 and the updated Apple Watch Ultra 2.

There are quite a few updates in the Apple Watch 10. A prominent update in the design are the edges, now they are not matte, as they were in previous models, but polished. The colors of the Apple Watch 10 are pink, black and silver.

The display size has increased, but at the same time the watch has become much thinner. Apple claims that the display of the Apple Watch 10 has become 30% larger than its predecessor, offering a more immersive user experience. Well, the thickness of the smartwatch has been reduced by as much as 10% compared to last year’s version.

The Apple Watch 10 introduces a new feature to monitor apnea, a condition characterized by pauses in breathing. Using a blood oxygen sensor, the watch can detect apnea during sleep.

Despite the addition of new features, the Apple Watch 10 maintains its 18-hour battery life. The watch’s charging speed has been significantly improved, allowing you to charge from 0 to 80% in just 30 minutes.

The cost of the Apple Watch 10 is $399.

Along with the Apple Watch 10, a new color for last year’s Apple Watch Ultra 2 was also introduced – black.

The price for the Apple Watch Ultra 2 remained the same – $ 799.