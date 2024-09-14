Strengthening cultural ties: a comprehensive school in Ashgabat received educational literature from the Korean Embassy

As part of the strengthening of cultural ties between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Korea, on 13 September 2024 Korean Embassy in Turkmenistan donated textbooks on learning the Korean language to secondary school No. 88 in Ashgabat.

The solemn ceremony of handing over the books was attended by Ms. Minkyung Chae, the 2nd Secretary of the Embassy of the Republic of Korea to Turkmenistan, the director of the school, Arslan Yabanov, and teachers of the Korean language.

School No. 88 is one of the few educational institutions in Turkmenistan offering Korean language classes. The donated textbooks will enhance students’ language skills in listening, writing, and reading.

The school received a total of 242 textbooks, which will be valuable resources for teachers and students. These materials will help young Turkmen citizens master the Korean language more effectively and gain a deeper understanding of Korean culture.

Earlier, 165 Korean language books were presented by the Embassy to the Department of the Korean Language of the Turkmen National Institute of World Languages named after D. Azadi. ///nCa, 14 September 2024