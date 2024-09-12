Korean Embassy gifted Korean language books to the Korean Language Department of Dovletmammet Azadi Turkmen National Institute of World Languages

News Central Asia (nCa)

On Thursday, September 12, 2024, the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Turkmenistan donated approximately 165 Korean language books to the Korean Language Department of the Turkmen National Institute of World Languages named after D. Azadi.

The collection covers a wide range of topics including speaking, listening, writing, and reading, designed to cater to learners at various levels of proficiency. The handover ceremony was attended by Ms. Minkyung Chae, the 2nd Secretary of the Embassy of the Republic of Korea to Turkmenistan, as well as representatives from the Institute.

This generous donation is part of an ongoing effort by the Republic of Korea to promote Korean culture and language education abroad. It underscores the strong commitment to supporting educational development in Turkmenistan, particularly in the area of foreign language acquisition.

The Embassy’s initiative is not only intended to provide essential resources for language learners but also to inspire deeper cultural understanding between the two nations.

Both sides expressed their optimism for continued collaboration, with plans for further cultural and educational exchanges on the horizon. These efforts are expected to contribute significantly to enhancing mutual understanding and fostering diplomatic and educational ties, which will play a key role in the broader development of academic opportunities in Turkmenistan. ///nCa, 12 September 2024 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Korea to Turkmenistan)

 

 

