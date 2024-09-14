Join the Grape Harvest in Beautiful Bozcaada

Bozcaada, one of the most beloved islands of the Aegean with its pristine beaches, unique lifestyle, and delicious cuisine, is also among Türkiye’s fantastic vineyard routes. Besides its famous cold waters, cobblestone narrow streets, and fresh air, the island attracts visitors with the Bozcaada Grape Harvesting Festival, organised every September to celebrate its timeless winemaking tradition. With harvest tours, live music, lovely market stalls selling handmade gifts and souvenirs, and events like exhibitions and panels, the festival is an all-in-one experience you shouldn’t miss.

A Long-Living Tradition: Viniculture

With the northern winds gifted by Mother Nature, Bozcaada has always been an ideal location for vine cultivation. The small island boasts a 3,000-year-old viniculture legacy that managed to reach today. This deep-rooted legacy can be seen in even Tenedos’ grape-depicted coins and written sources, such as Homer’s Iliad. The fertile lands of Bozcaada, enriched by its unique climate and soil composition, support the growth of various grape varieties, including Papazkarası, Karasakız, and Sauvignon Blanc. However, the island has four endemic grape types that bring distinct flavour and character to wines: Kuntra and Karalahna for red and Çavuş and Vasilaki for white. Taking advantage of the island, the new-generation vine growers still produce balanced and well-defined wines.

A Sip of the Aegean: Celebrating Harvest

Bozcaada Grape Harvesting Festival is a celebration of the island’s long-standing legacy. Islanders and wine enthusiasts come together every September to rejoice at the harvest. The festival starts with the symbolic grape harvesting that the wine producers on the island organise in their vineyards. Vineyard growers and festival visitors go to the vineyards with tractors, where grapes are gathered. Then, the collected grapes are brought to Bozcaada Square with horses, donkeys, and mini tractors called “pır pır” in keeping up with old traditions. Throughout the festival, the Bozcaada Viticulture Cooperative also organise harvest tours daily from 10 am to 6 pm. During these two-hour tours, visitors head to the vineyards with clarinet and darbuka music. They stroll through lush vineyards and witness the meticulous process of grape picking, guided by seasoned hands that have cultivated these vines for generations, and learn about the grape varieties. Then, they cut the grapes using special vineyard knives and fill their baskets.

The festival is additionally a sensory journey, where you can taste various locally produced wines, each with its unique flavour profile, reflecting the island’s distinct terroir. From crisp whites to robust reds, Bozcaada’s wines capture the essence of the region’s rich soil and the gentle caress of the Aegean breeze.

Discovering Island Wonders

Bozcaada is also a magical destination, offering unique and unforgettable holiday experiences to all its visitors. As you arrive on the island, the Bozcaada Castle that overlooks the harbour greets you. After watching the fascinating scenery from the castle, you can wander around the picturesque harbour. There are various restaurants and cafés here, each with a unique tale to tell. Then, you can stroll through the island’s narrow streets brimming with colourful houses and visit Bozcaada Museum, Bozcaada Ayazma Monastery and Bozcaada Church of the Virgin Mary. You can also head to the Polente Lighthouse at the island’s western tip to watch a memorable sunset.

Bozcaada also entices explorers with its culinary delights. On the island, don’t forget to buy thyme and jams made from local fruits and taste almond cookies and lavender-flavoured ice cream. Also, you can enjoy fine-dining experiences with herbs and vegetables flavoured with regional olive oils and freshest seafood, including sea bream, sea bass, grouper, oysters, octopus, squid and shrimp.

///nCa, 14 September 2024 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Türkiye to Turkmenistan)