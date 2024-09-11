UNDP and Partners Strengthen Seismic Resilience in Turkmenistan

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Turkmenistan, within the framework of the national project “Strengthening National Capacity for Seismic Risk Assessment, Prevention, and Response to Potential Earthquakes,” conducted a two-week training seminar on “Seismic Hazard, Seismic Vulnerability, and Seismic Risk”. The seminar, which took place from August 26 to September 6, 2024, at the UN House in Ashgabat, brought together specialists from national ministries and agencies working in the construction sector, as well as those involved in emergency preparedness and response.

The seminar examined contemporary methods of assessing seismic hazard, vulnerability, and risk, with particular emphasis on their relevance in the context of Turkmenistan. A practical session was organized for the technical group, where participants examined two construction sites—one at the stage of developing a new project, and the other – an existing building build in the 1950s—to assess their seismic resistance.

UNDP expert Pulod Aminzoda shared his thoughts on how seismic safety has evolved in response to major earthquakes around the world. During the discussion, the essential role of seismic hazard maps and earthquake-resistant construction in strengthening Turkmenistan’s preparedness efforts was emphasized. The participants also studied the experience of neighboring countries in conducting experimental dynamic studies and applying their results in the practice of earthquake-resistant construction. Practical exercises were conducted to assess the seismic resistance of existing buildings in both urban and rural areas. Special attention was paid to the discussion of the implementation of the initiative of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ “Early Warnings for All”, with a focus on earthquake early warning systems.

“Ensuring seismic safety is the foundation for sustainable development of society,” said Pulod Aminzoda. “This seminar served as a platform for participants to exchange experiences in assessing seismic risks, implementing risk mitigation measures in Ashgabat and throughout Turkmenistan, as well as to prepare for possible earthquakes. It was agreed that mitigating seismic risk in the country requires coordinated efforts and clear collaboration among all ministries and agencies.”

“This training seminar is a key component of a broader UNDP initiative in Turkmenistan aimed at strengthening national capacity in disaster risk reduction and promoting sustainable development by improving seismic safety across the country,” said UNDP Project Manager Azat Yagshymyradov.

At the end of the training, all participants were provided with educational materials, including presentations, books, and video resources on seismology, earthquake-resistant construction, seismic risk, experimental research, and earthquake preparedness and response. /// nCa, 11 September 2024 (in cooperation with UNDP Turkmenistan)