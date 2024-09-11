Ashgabat Automobile Plant Shares Its Innovative and Logistics Solutions at TIF 2024 Investment Forum

Khalil Nobatov

Today, the Investment Forum of Turkmenistan TIF 2024, which opens up new opportunities for the development of the country’s economy, started at the capital’s Yildiz Hotel. One of its participants was the Ashgabat Automobile Enterprise of the Turkmenavtoulaglari Agency, which is part of the Transport and Communications Agency under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan.

At the forum, the company presented a wide range of vehicles used for cargo delivery throughout Turkmenistan. This proposal aroused great interest among potential investors and partners, since the development of transport infrastructure is one of the priority areas of economic development of the country.

The company’s representatives emphasized that their services are not limited to just providing vehicles. An individual, most convenient and efficient cargo delivery route is developed for each client. In addition, the company provides assistance in preparing the necessary documentation, which significantly simplifies the process of cargo transportation for clients. This approach to organizing cargo transportation demonstrates Turkmenistan’s desire to modernize and optimize the transport sector.

This not only increases the efficiency of domestic transportation, but also strengthens the country’s position as an important transit hub in the region. The participation of the Ashgabat Automobile Plant in TIF 2024 highlights the importance of developing transport infrastructure to attract investment and stimulate economic growth in Turkmenistan. The proposed freight transportation services will be an important factor in developing the country’s trade and industry, as well as strengthening its position in the international market.

In the coming days, the Investment Forum will continue its work, providing a platform for discussing various aspects of Turkmenistan’s economic development and opportunities for cooperation with international partners. /// Cross post from TDH, 10 September 2024