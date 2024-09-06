TIF 2024: attractive trajectories of economic prosperity

Preparations for one of the main events in the economic life of the country – the Turkmenistan Investment Forum (TIF 2024) are in full swing in Ashgabat, which will be attended by representatives and officials of major international organizations, financial and banking institutions, energy companies, as well as various specialized structures of various countries of the continent. The participants of the forum will focus on the possibilities of realization of promising projects to be implemented on the territory of our country. We are talking about such significant initiatives as the construction of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline, intensification of the petrochemical and electric power sectors of the national economy, transportation, construction, chemical and textile industries and many others.

In order to better reveal the potential of the Turkmen economic sector, an interactive exhibition will be organized for the guests of the forum, within the framework of which a demonstration of the category of goods that form the “export face” of Turkmenistan in the world market is expected. In this context, it is worth paying special attention to the agro-industrial, energy, transportation and communication complexes, which have achieved tangible growth in recent years against the background of the general economic recovery. The forum platform promises to become an effective mechanism for organizing meetings and conducting constructive business negotiations between the heads of national companies, ministries, flagship enterprises and management of entire industrial sectors.

Attracting investment to Turkmenistan over the past few years has indeed become much more profitable, which, of course, is due to a number of reasons. It is these factors that stimulate foreign players to invest in Turkmenistan, creating ultramodern infrastructure that contributes to the installation of positive economic indicators. In this piece, we will take a closer look at the projects fueling the exceptional interest of foreign participants in TIF 2024, elaborating on each of them.

The future of transportation infrastructure

Speaking about this segment, one cannot but mention the Ashgabat-Turkmenabat high-speed highway, which is probably one of the most tempting infrastructure projects not only in our country, but also in the entire region. The last section of the Mary – Turkmenabat road, which will connect the southern socio-economic region of the country with the eastern region, is currently under active construction. To date, the section of the highway from the Turkmen capital to the administrative center of Mary province is already functioning very productively. The effect of it did not take long: the time of cargo transportation has been reduced many times, as well as the quality of delivery. This fact will not go unnoticed on the margins of TIF 2024 – foreign investors, who consider our country as an important link in the newly formed Great Silk Road, will definitely take advantage of the hidden opportunities of this road artery.

Energy track of cooperation

Traditionally, Turkmenistan’s rich hydrocarbon resources will be in the center of attention of foreign guests. Chinese companies will again, as before, put forward new initiatives to ensure stable and safe growth of Turkmen energy supplies to the Celestial Empire market. Turkmen “blue fuel” has been satisfying Chinese consumers for many years, which opens a new window of opportunity for national energy companies. It is their work in the field of development, development and operation of large fields that will be the key to further productive Turkmen-Chinese oil and gas partnership. Optimizing the fuel delivery process, ensuring modernization and introducing new environmentally friendly technologies in Turkmenistan’s pipeline exports are aimed at breathing a second life into continental energy projects.

The powerful impulses of digitalization

The organic use of modern information and communication technologies in the economic sector remains an important issue. It is only possible to get on the “digital rails” in the context of rapidly changing economic realities through joint efforts. In this regard, TIF 2024 will become a platform for attracting the latest technologies to the country, which will not only optimize specific production processes, but will also help to establish fundamentally new chains of more rapid supply. In this context, it is important to emphasize the role of large companies in the creation of digital agriculture, trade and services in Turkmenistan. Innovations are settling more and more firmly in the market, which inspires confidence in the sustainable development of the Turkmen economy and, consequently, encourages potential interested parties to explore the expanding investment opportunities. It will be possible to realize the relevant plans at the TIF 2024 site, which is just days away from opening.///nCa, 6 September 2024 (Material provided by the TIF 2024 Organizing Committee)