From 2 to 5 September 2024, UNESCO’s headquarters in Paris is hosting the 2024 Digital Learning Week under the theme “Steering Technology for Education.” The opening ceremony featured a speech by Ms. Stefania Giannini, UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Education, and a video message from Mr. Doreen Bogdan-Martin, ITU (International Telecommunication Union) Secretary-General. A highlight of the day was a Ministerial Roundtable, where education ministers from countries such as Greece, Malaysia, Senegal, Bolivia, and Venezuela discussed integrating Al into education to achieve sustainable development goals.

Turkmenistan is represented at the 2024 Digital Learning Week by H.E. Mr. Maksat Chariev, Ambassador and Permanent Delegate of Turkmenistan to UNESCO, and Ms. Gulnabat Gurdova, Head of the International Relations Department of the Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan.

Digital Learning Week is UNESCO’s annual flagship event focused on digital learning and the transformation of education. Launched in 2023, and building on the foundation of UNESCO’s Mobile Learning Week over the past decade, the event aims to bring together digital education leaders policymakers, researchers, and practitioners from various organizations, including UN agencies, governments, NGOs, and the private sector, to steer technology for education.

The 2024 Digital Learning Week aims to foster multistakeholder cooperation in the development and use of Al in education, emphasizing a human-centered and environmentally sustainable approach. Special attention will be given to exploring the connections between digital transformation and greening education. ///nCa, 2 September 2024 [photo credit – Embassy of Turkmenistan to France]