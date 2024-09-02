Magtymguly Secondary School built by Turkmenistan Inaugurated in Tajikistan

A new school built by Turkmenistan opened in Tajikistan on 1 September 2024. Presidents Serdar Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan and Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan participated virtually in the opening ceremony of the Magtymguly Secondary School in the farmers association “Ergesh Sultanov” of the Dusti district in Tajikistan’s Khatlon region.

The school, constructed by Turkmen builders, can accommodate 540 students in two shifts, totaling 1,080 students. Its location was chosen to serve the large Turkmen diaspora in the Khatlon region.

The school building, constructed by the Turkmen company “Döwlet gurluşyk,” is an educational complex covering over 4,300 square meters. The entire construction was funded by Turkmenistan.

The main building houses 24 classrooms, as well as a library, indoor gym, conference hall, dining room, medical center, and other facilities.

In his welcoming speech, Emomali Rahmon expressed gratitude to Turkmenistan’s leadership for their support and assistance in completing the construction project in a short time. He also highlighted the importance of expanding cooperation in higher education, citing the Magtymguly school project as an example of such collaboration.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, in his congratulatory message, noted that the school, built on the initiative of the National Leader of the Turkmen people, is a symbol of friendship between the two countries.

He emphasized the significance of the school’s opening as a historic event in bilateral educational cooperation and expressed confidence in its contribution to the further development of humanitarian ties.

To commemorate this occasion, the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Assistance to Children in Need of Care donated 100 “Bilimli” laptops and a Toyota Coaster bus to the new school. ///nCa, 2 September 2024 (photo credit – TDH)