Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan to abolish requirement of permit for road cargo movement between the two countries

Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan are ready to abolish the requirement of permit for the movement of road cargo between the two countries.

According to Kazinform, the document on the Open NPA website states that cargo transportation by motor vehicles between states or transit through their territories will be carried out without permission. It should be noted that the amendments are currently at the stage of public hearings, which will end on September 5, 2024.

https://legalacts.egov.kz/npa/view?id=15177713

The governments of Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan agreed to such changes “in an effort to ensure favorable conditions for facilitating the implementation of automobile communications between the states.”

Once the protocol is adopted, it will take another 30 days for it to come into force.

On August 9, a meeting was held between First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar and Deputy Chairmen of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Batyr Atdayev and Baimyrat Annamammedov. They discussed the current status and prospects for the development of Kazakh-Turkmen trade and economic cooperation, as well as interaction in the energy sector, reports Kazinform.

Both countries are gradually expanding trade and economic cooperation across the entire spectrum of interaction. Thus, over 5 years, the volume of mutual trade between the countries has increased 4 times, and over the last year alone it has grown by 28%. Trade turnover for the first 6 months of this year amounted to $237.2 million. /// nCa, 26 August 2024