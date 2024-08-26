News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Talks held with the head of the National Logistics Corporation of Pakistan

Talks held with the head of the National Logistics Corporation of Pakistan

By

On 23 August 2024, a meeting was held in the premises of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan between the Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov and Farrukh Shahzad Rao, Director General of the National Logistics Corporation of Pakistan.

During the meeting, the parties noted that the time-tested Turkmen-Pakistani relations have great potential for further development. In particular, the sides discussed economic matters with a focus on establishing partnership in the transport and logistics sector.

Taking into consideration the dynamic transport policy of the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, the sides discussed opportunities for cooperation in the development of international transport and transit corridors, as well as increasing the volume of transit cargo, simplifying customs procedures, and engaging port infrastructure for better economic integration of the countries of the region. /// nCa, 26 August 2024 (in cooperation with MFA Turkmenistan)

 

Related posts:

  1. TALKS WERE HELD BETWEEN THE MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF TURKMENISTAN AND THE ACTING CHAIRMAN OF THE CENTRAL BANK OF AFGHANISTAN
  2. Regional Conference Turkmenistan and OSCE in the field of transport and logistics was held in Vienna
  3. Association “Turkmen Logistics” and the Latvian National Association of Freight Forwarders and Logistics signed a Memorandum of Understanding
  4. Russia and Turkmenistan to hold talks on establishing links between Caspian port
  5. Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan FMs held talks in Astana – transport, trade & economic relations under the spotlight
  6. Central Asia and Pakistan strive to improve transport and logistics links
  7. 17th Iran-Turkmenistan Joint Economic Commission to be held in Ashgabat Next Month
  8. Outcomes of the visit of the Turkmen delegation to Pakistan – Turkmenistan outlines proposals for fostering relations with Pakistan
  9. Afghanistan and Turkmenistan discussed issues of transport connectivity – a logistics center to be created in Torghundi
  10. TAPI Gas Pipeline, Power Lines, and Transport Infrastructure on the Agenda in Turkmenistan-Afghanistan Talks
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan