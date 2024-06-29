Embassy of Israel in Turkmenistan sponsors event to raise awareness on World Drug Day

A youth event was held on 28 June 2024 in Ashgabat to mark the World Drug Day. The objective was to raise the awareness about the dangers of the drug abuse.

It was organized by the Ashgabat UNODC Office, and co-sponsored by the Embassy of the State of Israel in Turkmenistan, and supported by UNFPA Turkmenistan office, and UNRCCA Academy.

Experts and professional from Ministry of Health, officials from the Ministry of interior affairs were invited.

The venue was the Conference Hall of the Ish Nokady at the Arkach Mall.

The speakers included Chary Atayev, Head of UNODC, Shohrat Abdulayev, Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan, Nazar Gurdov, Ministry of Interior Affairs of Turkmenistan, Kemal Goshliyev, Head of UNFPA, Andriy Larin, Political Affairs Officer, UNRCCA, and a representative of the Embassy of Israel in Turkmenistan.

The activities during the event:

– Participants of the Academy of Preventive Diplomacy address the event with welcoming video messages

– Quiz among participants on healthy lifestyles and prevention of substance use among youth

– Demonstration of the promotion videos

– Mini Performance prepared by the participants of the Academy

– Talk show, facilitated by Academy’s leaders

The hosts of the event, Servi Nuryyeva and Islam Sarjayev spoke about the World Drug Day 2024. /// Embassy of Israel in Turkmenistan, 29 June 2024

Some pictures from the event: