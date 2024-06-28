Youth Dialogue in Turkmenistan: Paving the Way for the Summit of the Future

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, June 26, 2024 – The United Nations in Turkmenistan has hosted a dynamic Youth Dialogue, focused on the upcoming Summit of the Future. The event, held at the UN House in Ashgabat, brought together over 70 young leaders, including young SDG Ambassadors, university students, activists, and leaders of youth organizations who shared their ideas to shape the future of the global agenda.

The dialogue, moderated by UN Resident Coordinator Mr. Dmitry Shlapachenko, provided an opportunity for young people to share their perspectives on key issues facing the world, including climate change, sustainable development, peacebuilding, and digital transformation. The event also saw the launch of a new cohort of Young SDG Ambassadors, signifying the commitment of Turkmenistan to including youth in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

“The Summit of the Future is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to address the challenges that matter most to humanity,” said Mr. Shlapachenko. “Your voices, your ideas, and your aspirations are critical as we navigate these global challenges. Today’s dialogue is more than just a conversation; it’s a crucial step in ensuring that the perspectives and priorities of young people are integrated into the global agenda.”

During his opening speech, he emphasized several key initiatives the UN Secretary-General stipulated in his Our Common Agenda report, which underlay the draft Pact for the Future to be adopted by the Heads of State and Government at the Summit of the Future. He further highlighted the Global Digital Compact and Declaration for the Future Generations as important documents attached to the Pact. Mr. Shlapachenko also introduced the Young Professionals Programme (YPP) promoted by the UN Secretariat as an exciting opportunity for young talents to join the United Nations. Each of these initiatives plays a crucial role in building a more inclusive, ethical, and cooperative world.

The dialogue was structured around five pillars of the Pact for the Future, presented by the Heads of UN Agencies, including UNRCCA, UNDP, UNICEF, WHO, and RCO. The speakers elaborated on the substance of the pillars and shared the background information that shaped the content of the Pact.

After the presentations the young people split into five groups and brainstormed about how they would contribute to the implementation of the global agreements reached at the Summit of the Future. Their recommendations will be compiled and shared with the Government of Turkmenistan.

The event underscored the critical role of youth in shaping a more inclusive and responsive United Nations system. The UN Resident Coordinator concluded by thanking the participants for their engagement and commitment, reaffirming that the future belongs to the youth, and their voices are indispensable in shaping it.

About the Summit of the Future: The Summit of the Future, set to take place in September 2024, aims to address the most pressing global challenges through strengthened international cooperation. It focuses on sustainable development, international peace and security, science, technology, and innovation, youth and future generations, and transforming global governance. ///nCa, 28 June 2024 (in cooperation with UN Turkmenistan)

Here are some photos from the event: