Turkmenistan and Astrakhan Region Forge Closer Ties in Humanitarian and Economic Spheres

The Consul of Turkmenistan in Astrakhan, Ghadam Ilamanov, met with Vladimir Golovkov, Minister of External Relations of the Astrakhan Region (Russia), to discuss expanding cooperation in humanitarian and economic spheres.

The meeting focused on preparations for the upcoming visit of Khojamyrat Ashyrmyradov, governor of the Balkan province, to the Astrakhan region.

Discussions also touched upon expanding trade and economic ties between the two regions.

Ilamanov proposed holding an Astrakhan-Turkmen business forum in 2025. This forum, involving representatives from ministries, departments, and business structures of both Turkmenistan and the Astrakhan region, aims to establish new business connections. The specific dates and agenda for the forum will be determined through further discussions.

The conversation also addressed educational cooperation. Ilamanov expressed appreciation for the hospitality shown towards one thousand Turkmen students currently studying at Astrakhan State University named after V.N. Tatishchev and Astrakhan State Technical University.

Golovkov confirmed the invitation for teams from leading Turkmen universities to participate in the Caspian Games, to be held in Astrakhan from 7 to 12 October 2024, as part of the VII Universiade of the Association of Universities and Research Centers of the Caspian Countries.

Furthermore, Golovkov highlighted Turkmenistan’s expected participation in upcoming major international events in Astrakhan: the Caspian Media Forum and the International Festival of Classical Art “Caspian Seasons,” which will include a dedicated Turkmenistan Day. ///nCa, 28 June 2024