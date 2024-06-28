News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Turkmenistan and Astrakhan Region Forge Closer Ties in Humanitarian and Economic Spheres

Turkmenistan and Astrakhan Region Forge Closer Ties in Humanitarian and Economic Spheres

By

The Consul of Turkmenistan in Astrakhan, Ghadam Ilamanov, met with Vladimir Golovkov, Minister of External Relations of the Astrakhan Region (Russia), to discuss expanding cooperation in humanitarian and economic spheres.

The meeting focused on preparations for the upcoming visit of Khojamyrat Ashyrmyradov, governor of the Balkan province, to the Astrakhan region.

Discussions also touched upon expanding trade and economic ties between the two regions.

Ilamanov proposed holding an Astrakhan-Turkmen business forum in 2025. This forum, involving representatives from ministries, departments, and business structures of both Turkmenistan and the Astrakhan region, aims to establish new business connections. The specific dates and agenda for the forum will be determined through further discussions.

The conversation also addressed educational cooperation. Ilamanov expressed appreciation for the hospitality shown towards one thousand Turkmen students currently studying at Astrakhan State University named after V.N. Tatishchev and Astrakhan State Technical University.

Golovkov confirmed the invitation for teams from leading Turkmen universities to participate in the Caspian Games, to be held in Astrakhan from 7 to 12 October 2024, as part of the VII Universiade of the Association of Universities and Research Centers of the Caspian Countries.

Furthermore, Golovkov highlighted Turkmenistan’s expected participation in upcoming major international events in Astrakhan: the Caspian Media Forum and the International Festival of Classical Art “Caspian Seasons,” which will include a dedicated Turkmenistan Day. ///nCa, 28 June 2024

 

Related posts:

  1. Transport, tourism and humanitarian ties topped the agenda of Turkmenistan President’s meeting with Astrakhan region governor
  2. Turkmenistan Consul Meets Astrakhan Governor, Discusses Deepening Ties
  3. Turkmen Delegations to visit Astrakhan Region
  4. President of Turkmenistan and the Governor of St. Petersburg discuss prospects for cooperation in the economic and humanitarian spheres
  5. Trade and economic cooperation, humanitarian and regional ties under the spotlight at the meeting of Turkmenistan President and Russian Prime Minister
  6. Turkmenistan and Astrakhan to Explore Possibilities for Investment Cooperation in Special Economic Zones
  7. Turkmen Film Crew to Shoot Film About Magtymguly in Astrakhan
  8. Astrakhan and Turkmenistan ready to expand cooperation in the shipbuilding and transport spheres
  9. Transport and Tourism: the key to boost cooperation between Turkmenistan and Astrakhan region
  10. Astrakhan is ready to cooperate with Turkmenistan under the North-South corridor project
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan