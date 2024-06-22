Ashgabat Announces Winners of “Realize Your Eco-Dream” Environmental Project Contest

On 21 June, Ashgabat held a ceremony to award the winners of the “Realize Your Eco-Dream!” environmental project competition organized by the Yaş Tebigatçy (Young Naturalist) Public Organization.

Over 30 applications came in from students across 14 universities and colleges nationwide. These students presented their solutions to pressing environmental issues to the competition jury.

The jury, comprised of environmental specialists and government representatives, meticulously evaluated each project based on six criteria:

Relevance of the topic

Originality of the idea

Clarity of presentation

Realism and practicality

Style

Literacy

The competition winners are:

1st place (10,000 manats): Gadyr Orazberdiyev, Oguz Khan University of Engineering and Technology, with the “Ecomat” project.

2nd place (5,000 manats): Gulyalek Allakulyeva, S. Niyazov Turkmen Agricultural University, with the project “Processing plastic bags into vermicompost with the help of California worms.”

3rd place (3,000 manats): Sahet Saryev, Makhtumkuli Turkmen State University, with the “Eco 3D Printer” project.

In addition to cash prizes, the winners will receive support in implementing their ideas.

The ceremony featured presentations showcasing the Young Naturalist Public Organization’s activities, alongside speeches from Ministry of Foreign Affairs representatives and competition jury members.

Event guests emphasized the significance of youth involvement in environmental solutions and encouraged students to continue researching and developing new projects for environmental preservation.

“The ‘Realize Your Eco-Dream!’ contest has become a true celebration for all nature enthusiasts,” said Shirin Jojieva, a specialist with the Young Naturalist Public Organization. “We’re delighted by the response from so many talented young people presenting their environmental protection ideas. We believe this is just the beginning, and together we can create a cleaner and more beautiful planet.”

This “Realize Your Eco-Dream!” contest became a significant event for Turkmenistan’s youth, showcasing the younger generation’s high level of environmental awareness. ///nCa, 22 June 2024 (in cooperation with Yaş Tebigatçy)