Turkmen Alabay Pups Arrive in Seoul

On 19 June 2024, the Embassy of Turkmenistan in the Republic of Korea hosted the ceremony of handing over two Alabay puppies, presented on 11 Jun 2024 by the National Leader of the Turkmen people, the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, on behalf of the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, to the President of the Republic of Korea Yoon Suk Yeol and the First Lady during the state visit to Turkmenistan.

The two Alabays, along with the corresponding international certificates, were handed over by the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to the Republic of Korea Begench Durdyyev to the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea for protocol affairs Mr. Kim Tae-jin, the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Korea reports.

The Alabays were delivered on June 18, 2024 by the direct Ashgabat-Seoul flight.

The officials from the Office of the President of the Republic of Korea, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea, as well as the representatives of reputable Korean media took part in the ceremony.

Following the ceremony, Ambassador Durdyyev held a separate meeting with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea Kim Tae-jin. During the meeting, the Korean Side expressed their appreciation to the Turkmen Side for organizing President Yoon’s state visit at the highest level.

In turn, the Ambassador expressed confidence that the visit would give a strong impetus to the further development of bilateral relations between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Korea. ///nCa, 20 June 2024