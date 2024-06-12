Pre-COP29: Turkmen Youth Climate Changers on their way from Dubai to Baku

In partnership with the UN Resident Coordinator’s Office, the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Turkmenistan, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan held an event dedicated to the World Environment Day, outcomes of last year’s Climate Change Conference (COP28), and preparations for this year’s Climate Change Conference (COP29) to be held in Baku, Republic of Azerbaijan.

This event focused on handover of COP28 Presidency to Azerbaijan, which will host COP29. It also covered the results of COP28 and the involvement of young people in the decision-making process during COP29.

Th event gathered representatives of the UN Country Team, the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, diplomatic community, national partners, young SDG Ambassadors, environmental activists.

During the meeting, the speakers – Ahmed al Hameli, UAE Ambassador to Turkmenistan, Dmitry Shlapachenko, UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan, Gismet Gezalov, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Turkmenistan, and Mahri Bashimova, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan – emphasized the importance of working together and reinforced the commitment to combating climate change and reaching sustainable development goals.

Photo: © UN Turkmenistan

The opening ceremony was followed by statements by the Deputy Minister of Education and Mr. Magtymguly Akmuradov, Advisor to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, who highlighted the role of education and diplomacy in promoting sustainable solutions and strengthening global cooperation.

The conference also spotlighted the Road Map for Turkmenistan Conference of Youth on Climate Change 2024 presented by Gulshat Ayydova, providing a strategic framework for youth-led initiatives. LCOY participants shared their invaluable experiences from LCOY2023, reflecting on lessons learned and insights gained for future engagement in global climate summits.

Photo: © UN Turkmenistan

“From the moment we stepped foot in Dubai city, we immersed ourselves in the vibrant atmosphere of the youth conference, eager to engage, learn, and collaborate. At COY18, I discovered that climate change isn’t a national issue, it’s a global one. Working alongside young people from so many different countries gave me a sense of hope and a renewed belief that together we can make a difference. We learned, shared ideas, and strategized together. The workshops and discussions at COY18 equipped me with the skills and knowledge to become a more effective advocate for climate action. I’m excited to put what I learned into practice.” – young SDG Ambassador Maral Allaberdyyeva shared her experience of participating in COY18.

A highlight of the event was the presentation of a video capturing the experiences and insights of Turkmen delegates from COY18, accompanied by a reflective discussion on the evaluation of lessons learned from COY18 and COP28 participation.

Last year’s events, organized by the UN Resident Coordinator’s Office, the UAE Embassy, and the British Embassy, culminated in the Global Youth Climate Conference 2023 (COY18) and the UN Climate Change Conference 2023 (COP28), where Turkmen youth showcased their innovative solutions and advocacy efforts. This year’s focus is on young SDG ambassadors, students and environmental activists who discuss refining solutions proposed at previous conferences for effective implementation.

As the conference progresses, participants will continue to explore avenues for advancing youth participation in decision-making processes within COP29, to be hosted in Baku this year. The contributions of Turkmen youth to previous global climate conferences demonstrate their commitment to driving positive change and shaping a sustainable future. ///nCa, 12 June 2024 (in cooperation with UN Turkmenistan)

Embassy of Azerbaijan to Turkmenistan reports:

Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan are proceeding on vital issues regarding alternative energy and climate change

On June 12, in the Embassy of UAE to Turkmenistan has been held meeting dedicated ‘Road from Dubai to Baku – Pre-COP29’.

Addressing the participants of the event, Azerbaijani Ambassador to the Turkmenistan Gismat Gozalov said that, Azerbaijan will host СОР29 this year in November in Baku and hosting this global conference is а significant milestone for Azerbaijan. It is necessary to underline the contributions of Azerbaijan to climate change. Azerbaijan has made а green growth one of the key priorities of development. It was declared 2024 as the ‘Year of Solidarity for а Green World’ to foster momentum on climate action at а national level and beyond.

Ambassador Gismat Gozalov pointed out that, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan are proceeding on vital issues regarding alternative energy and climate change. It is delightful despite the fact that both countries are rich in oil and natural gas, both brotherly countries contribute to projects related to climate change by adhering to methane emissions pledge. We are convinced that Fraternal Turkmenistan will also make its valuable contribution to COP29.

The Ambassador emphasized that, in СОР29 we want everyone to focus on our collective interest to confront the climate crisis. It is time for everyone to make their contribution, on the basis of equity and in light of different national circumstances. As it’s known COP28 UAE Presidency launched a partnership with Azerbaijan and Brazil COP Troika, who will host COP29 and COP30 respectively, to improve cooperation and continuity between current and future COP Presidencies, leading to increased climate action in support of ‘Mission 1.5°C’. ‘As part of that collaboration, we will work together with UAE and Brazil within Troika of Presidencies to significantly enhance international cooperation and the international enabling environment to activate goals in the next round. We аrе working to promote an inclusive process that delivers inclusive outcomes at СОР29.’ underlined in his speech, Ambassador.

The ambassador noted that, considering the impact of young people to protect the environment they hold the key to create a better future. They take on a leading role in influencing, advocating, and demanding for responsible climate behaviour. Youth actively contribute to combating climate change through innovation, sustainable practices and community involvement. More young people in Turkmenistan are better aware of the climate crisis and the important role of youth in tackling it. A noteworthy example is Local Conference of Youth (LCOY) 2023 and COP 28 where highly motivated young activists on climate were strengthened to succeed on their goals to protect the environment for the great future. It is valuable for us that the young participants from Turkmenistan who have taken part in COP 28 in UAE are ready to be heard in their experience in COP 29 in Baku.

COP 29 Azerbaijan Presidency’s Volunteer Program kicked off on May 29. Approximately 3,000 local and international volunteers are expected to be engaged in essential operational tasks for COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company. Volunteers will play a pivotal role in the successful running of COP29, when the eyes of the world will be on Baku. Through their selfless work and exemplary behaviour, they will act as ambassadors for sustainability.

Gismat Gozalov also said that, Azerbaijan is а regional leader in green energy transition. In recent years, we have been prioritizing green projects all over the country. By the end of this year, we will complete another 5 alternative energy projects. Only last week UAE company “Masdar” signed a contract with Azerbaijan for construction of 3 solar and wind energy stations for 1 gigawatt. Our target to have 2 gigawatts of renewables by the end of 2027 is absolutely realistic. Garabagh and East Zangezur Economic Zones, Nakhichevan Autonomous Republic will be net zero emission zones by 2050. Ву 2030, the share of renewables in the installed capacity of electricity generation in Azerbaijan will reach 30%. Additionally, by the initiative of the Azerbaijan Black Sea Submarine Electricity Cable project will connect Central Asia with Europe. ///nCa, 12 June 2024 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Azerbaijan to Turkmenistan)