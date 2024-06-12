News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Ambassador of Turkmenistan met with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye

Ambassador of Turkmenistan met with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye

By

On June 12, 2024, a meeting was held between the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan to Turkey M. Ishangulyev and the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye N. Yilmaz.

During the meeting, the parties discussed prospects for strengthening interstate relations and expanding bilateral cooperation in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.
There was also an exchange of views on key aspects of the international and regional agenda. The diplomats confirmed their mutual commitment to further intensify bilateral mutually beneficial and equal cooperation at various platforms, including the UN.

Along with this, issues regarding holding joint events to mark the 300th anniversary of the birth of the great classic of Eastern literature Magtymguly Fragi were discussed. ///Embassy of Turkmenistan to Türkiye, 12 June 2024

 

Related posts:

  1. Ambassador of Turkmenistan held a Meeting with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea
  2. President of Turkmenistan received Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea
  3. Visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan to Kazakhstan
  4. Ambassador of Türkiye presented copies of his credentials to Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan
  5. President of Turkmenistan received the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic
  6. Ambassador of France presented copies of his credentials to Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan
  7. Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan meets the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of Great Britain
  8. New Czech Ambassador to Turkmenistan met with Parliament Speaker and Deputy Foreign Minister
  9. Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan received newly appointed Ambassador of Tajikistan
  10. TALKS WERE HELD BETWEEN THE MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF TURKMENISTAN AND THE ACTING CHAIRMAN OF THE CENTRAL BANK OF AFGHANISTAN
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan