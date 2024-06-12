Ambassador of Turkmenistan met with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye

On June 12, 2024, a meeting was held between the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan to Turkey M. Ishangulyev and the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye N. Yilmaz.

During the meeting, the parties discussed prospects for strengthening interstate relations and expanding bilateral cooperation in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

There was also an exchange of views on key aspects of the international and regional agenda. The diplomats confirmed their mutual commitment to further intensify bilateral mutually beneficial and equal cooperation at various platforms, including the UN.

Along with this, issues regarding holding joint events to mark the 300th anniversary of the birth of the great classic of Eastern literature Magtymguly Fragi were discussed. ///Embassy of Turkmenistan to Türkiye, 12 June 2024