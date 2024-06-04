UNDP Seeks Volunteer Mentors: Help Build Stronger Communities in Turkmenistan

News Central Asia (nCa)

UNDP invites you to become a volunteer mentor within the country component of the regional project in Turkmenistan, supported/founded by the Japanese Government, ” Promoting Sustainable Communities for Preventing Violent Extremism in Central Asia”.

We are looking for activists ready to voluntarily share their knowledge and experience to inspire and support the youth of our community! If you have experience in a specific area and you want to mentor others in that field on a voluntary basis, then join our team of volunteers.

What we offer:

  • A flexible volunteer work schedule
  • Networking opportunities with other professionals and mentors
  • The chance to participate in regional online events and trainings for youth as part of the project
  • A certificate of appreciation for your volunteer work within the project from UNDP

What we are looking for:

  • At least 2 years of work experience and a willingness to contribute to the development of your community by helping your peers
  • The ability to work in a team and utilize various teaching methods (e.g., online)
  • A commitment to dedicate at least 2 hours per week for 3 months to volunteer activities
  • A desire and ability to learn and teach others

If you are ready to share your knowledge and experience, join our mentoring program.

Become a part of the volunteers supporting the youth of Turkmenistan!

Applications will be accepted until June 20, 2024 – https://forms.gle/spNXYXH7pJJokuK86

///UNDP Turkmenistan

 

 

