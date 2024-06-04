President Serdar Berdimuhamedov leads mass bike ride for World Bicycle Day

On World Bicycle Day, 3 June, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov led a massive cycling event in Ashgabat.

President Berdimuhamedov headed the column of participants, which traversed a route along the capital’s Chandybil and Bitarap Turkmenistan avenues, concluding at the Rukhyet Palace.

Athletes participating in the cycling marathon organized for the first time in Turkmenistan along the Mary-Tejen–Ashgabat section of the Ashgabat–Turkmenabat highway also joined the event. The length of marathon distance was 335 kilometers. The national cycling team participated in this four-stage marathon, culminating at the capital’s “Bicycle” monument.

World Bicycle Day celebrations extended beyond Ashgabat, with mass bike rides taking place in Arkadag city and all provinces of Turkmenistan. ///nCa, 4 June 2024