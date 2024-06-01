Delegation of the European Union to Turkmenistan Hosted Children’s Festival in Celebration of the International Child Protection Day

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan – 1 June 2024 – Today the Delegation of the European Union to Turkmenistan together with the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, held a vibrant children’s festival dedicated to the International Child Protection Day at the Ashgabat Park.

The festival was designed to educate and engage children on their rights as outlined in the Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC). The event program included an engaging children’s quest on the “Convention on the Rights of the Child”, where children discovered their rights in a dynamic and enjoyable manner. For the little ones, the festival offered master classes on clay modelling, drawing, ceramic painting, and shopper bag customisation, providing avenues for creative expression and skill development. Children have had face painting and presented balloon figures and ice cream. The culmination of the festival was a common flashmob.

“Today, we are here to have fun, learn new things, and celebrate the importance of children’s rights. The European Union is committed to making sure that all children, both in our member countries and around the world, are protected and have their rights respected,” Renata Wrobel highlighted in her opening remarks.

The objective of the festival was to foster awareness of child rights, promote teamwork, creativity, and nurture a sense of community among children. By instilling these values, the event highlighted the EU’s commitment to protecting and promoting the rights of children globally. ///nCa, 1 June 2024 (in cooperation with the EU Delegation to Turkmenistan)

Here are some photos from the event: