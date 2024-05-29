“Kazakh Tazy” Dog Breed May Become a National Brand of Kazakhstan

A dog show organized by the Union of Cynologists of Kazakhstan was held in Astana on May 26th, where a special international commission examined about 100 dogs of the Kazakh Tazy breed from all over Kazakhstan.

According to Yves de Clercq, executive director of the International Cynological Federation, members of the commission came to study the Kazakh Tazy breed, to see the functionality, health and general appearance of the dogs.

“Kazakh Tazy are representatives of greyhounds, it is a dog that must hunt, accordingly it must run fast, be enduring, have good eyesight so that it can see far away. All these characteristics require a certain structure of limbs, muscles, bones – all this we determine during the show”, – said Yves de Clercq.

At the same time, the Commission is studying the Kazakh Tazy breed standard developed in Kazakhstan and the dog population represented in the country.

“The management and representatives of the International Federation of Cynologists were personally convinced that the country of origin has the stock, saw the attitude of the state and society and in general the culture of dog breeding at the proper level. Based on the results of this exhibition, the commission will draw up its conclusion, which will form the basis of the decision of the General Committee of the International Cynological Federation to recognize “Kazakh Tazy” as a national breed and brand of Kazakhstan”, – said the president of the Union of Cynologists of Kazakhstan Bauyrzhan Serikkali.

Today, according to the Union of Cynologists of Kazakhstan, there are about 3-3.5 thousand Tazy registered in the country. However, the actual number is still being adjusted and may be increased by 2-3 times after registration, as there are many representatives of the breed without documents.

The best representative of the breed was also determined at the show. The winner was tazy Perizat from the country of Belovodya. Owner – Berik Orynbaev (Almaty), breeder of the dog – Elena Khardina.

One of the youngest exhibitors was a 3-month-old tazy named Shagala, who was brought from Semey. Her owner is 11-year-old Adilzhan Zhenis.

“I learn the secrets of hunting together with my dad. We feed our dogs with special food for tazy. Our dogs have participated in various competitions and events in Semey, and we came to Astana for the first time”, – said Adilzhan. ///Embassy of Kazakhstan to Turkmenistan, 28 May 2024 (photo by Soltan Zheksenbekov)