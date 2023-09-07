Ahal-Teke Horse Breeder from Kazakhstan Honored by Turkmenistan

Director of the Akhal-Teke horse breeding farm of the Republic of Kazakhstan Dik Yakov has been awarded the honorary title “Honored Horse Breeder of Turkmenistan”, the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Kazakhstan reports.

The Turkmen diplomatic mission hosted the awarding ceremony on Wednesday, 6 September at the Ethnocultural Association “Turkmen Socio-Cultural Center” in Almaty. The event was also attended by representatives of the Turkmen minority.

The famous Kazakh horse breeder was awarded in accordance with a special decree of the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov during the 13th meeting of the International Association of Akhal-Teke Horse Breeding in April 2023.

In accordance with the decree, the Kazakh representative is awarded for his significant contributions to the development of the horse breeding industry, his merits, high performance, and professional skills in breeding and preserving the productive and breeding qualities of Akhal-Teke horses, which are the national heritage and pride of Turkmenistan. The award was also given on the occasion of the National Holiday of the Turkmen horse.

In turn, Dik Yakov expressed his gratitude to the President of Turkmenistan for awarding him a high title.

In addition, he wished the President of Turkmenistan great success in the noble endeavor of developing the equestrian industry, preserving and multiplying the livestock of the priceless purebred Akhal-Teke breed, and popularizing it both in Turkmenistan and far beyond its borders.

Notably, a well-known Kazakh blogger, Yakov Fedorov, traveled from the capital of Kazakhstan to support and document a significant event in the life of a fellow Kazakh who was awarded an honorary award from Turkmenistan. Fedorov filmed the award ceremony and interviewed the honored horse breeder, which he plans to share with his followers on social media.///nCa, 7 September 2023 [photo credit – Embassy of Turkmenistan to Kazakhstan]

