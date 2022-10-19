Senate of Kazakhstan discusses the Agreement on the delimitation of the Kazakh-Turkmen border

The Committee on International Relations, Defense and Security of the Senate of Kazakhstan discussed the draft law “On ratification of the Agreement between the Republic of Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan on the delimitation of the Kazakh-Turkmen state border and the delimitation of adjacent sections of fishing zones in the Caspian Sea,” the Senate’s press service of the Senate reports.

The main purpose of the document is the ratification of the Agreement on the Definition of the State Border Lines and the Delimitation of Fishing Zones in the Caspian Sea between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan.

By recognizing the political, economic, social, and cultural importance of the Caspian Sea, the ratification of the treaty will create favorable conditions for the realization of sovereign rights to subsurface use and fishing of aquatic biological resources. It will also strengthen good neighborly relations between the two nations.

The expected result of the ratification of the Treaty will be further ensuring stability on the state border of the two countries on the settlement of border issues in the spirit of mutual respect, trust, equality, friendship and cooperation, the Senate notes.

The bill has been sent to the chamber for consideration.

The Agreement between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan on the delimitation of the Kazakh-Turkmen state border and the adjacent sections of fishing zones on the Caspian Sea was signed in Ashgabat in October 2021.

According to the text of the Agreement, the total length of the maritime state border line between Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan is 15.03 nautical miles, taking into account the turning points.

In early October, the Agreement was ratified by the lower chamber of the parliament of Kazakhstan. ///nCa, 18 October 2022