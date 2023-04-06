News Central Asia (nCa)

Lower House of the Parliament of Kazakhstan ratified the Agreement on the regime of the Kazakh-Turkmen state border

The Majilis of Kazakhstan (the lower house of Parliament) adopted the law “On ratification of the agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of Turkmenistan on the regime of the Kazakh-Turkmen state border,” Kazakh media reported.

“On 25 October 2021, an agreement on the regime of the Kazakh-Turkmen state border was signed between the governments of the two countries. According to the law, such agreements must be ratified. The document was submitted to the Majilis for consideration last summer. In general, it was envisaged to establish the border and the appropriate order on the border after its delimitation. Today, at the plenary session, the deputies raised the issue of crossing the border by the population. In this regard, there are also road issues, the situation at the checkpoint and other issues that require attention. This law will settle the existing issues,” said Majilis deputy Maxim Rozhin, Kazinform reports.

According to him, the agreement takes into account all the necessary norms for regulating the crossing of the border by citizens and transport.

This will have a positive impact on the relations between the peoples of the two countries, and will also regulate the relations of border guards, said the lawmaker.

“The main purpose of the agreement is the mutual establishment of the legal basis and regulation of relations between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan on the state border. The agreement provides for the establishment of a regime on the Kazakh-Turkmen state border and further strengthening of the national security of Kazakhstan,” commented Yerlan Aldazhumanov, Director of the Border Service of Kazakhstan.

The state border regime envisages certain rules and procedures, including the maintenance of the state border, border crossing by citizens, vehicles, cargo and other property, conduct of economic and other activities at the state border, border posts, as well as the settlement of border incidents.

The agreement has no time limitation and valid until one of the parties notifies in writing through diplomatic channels of intention to terminate it. ///nCa, 6 April 2023 [photo credit – Sputnik]

 

 

