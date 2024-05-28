Turkmenistan Celebrates Culture at Romania’s “ClasicFest”

The Embassy of Turkmenistan in Romania participated in the 13th “ClasicFest” festival held on 25 May 2024. The event, themed “Cultures of the World,” took place at the Mogoshai park and palace complex’s cultural center, featuring national booths from various countries.

The festival commenced with an opening ceremony featuring speeches from the organizers. Ambassador A.Annaev delivered a speech emphasizing the profound influence of poet Magtymguly Fragi on the development of Turkmenistan’s language, literature, national identity, and statehood.

He further elaborated on Magtymguly’s contributions to universal spiritual values and his role in fostering international relations beyond the East.

The event offered guests a chance to delve deeper into Turkmenistan’s rich heritage. Videos showcasing Magtymguly Fragi’s life and a documentary about Turkmenistan, produced by Romanian National Television, were presented. A captivating exhibition dedicated to the nation’s cultural heritage drew significant attention.

The Embassy’s booth served as a window into Turkmenistan’s culture and economic achievements. Visitors marveled at traditional Turkmen carpets, national costumes, handcrafted items, embroideries, silver jewelry, and captivating photographs depicting the country’s beauty.

Additionally, an exhibition of books by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, National Leader Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, and the works of Magtymguly Fragi, translated into various languages including Romanian, offered a literary glimpse into Turkmenistan.

In the musical part of the celebration, the Turkmen side performed national musical and folklore works on dutar, and the performance of the folk group conveyed the colorful character of the Turkmen kushtdepdi.

The exhibition attracted a diverse audience, including heads of the diplomatic corps, public figures, residents of Romania, media representatives, as well as students from Turkmenistan studying at universities in Romania. ///nCa, 28 May 2024 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Romania)