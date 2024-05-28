News Central Asia (nCa)

Kazakhstan offers Turkmenistan a number of areas for energy cooperation

Energy integration relations between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan are developing dynamically. This statement came from Deputy Prime Minister, foreign minister of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu following talks with Turkmenistan’s foreign minister Rashid Meredov, Kazinform reports.

Kazakhstan underlined its commitment to fostering long-term bilateral cooperation in the energy sector, according to Nurtleu. To this end, Kazakhstan has presented a number of proposals to Turkmenistan.

The proposals reportedly focus on technology exchange in gas production, processing, and transportation.

“The key issue on the agenda is the possibility of opening joint ventures in new fields based on the results of relevant negotiations,” he added. ///nCa, 28 May 2024

 

