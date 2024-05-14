Turkmenistan outlines priority areas for cooperation with EU

At the inaugural session of the conference ‘30 Years of Cooperation between the European Union and Turkmenistan: working together for a better future,’ Turkmenistan has outlined the priority areas for cooperation with the EU,

The conference coincides with the visit of Ms. Terhi Hakala, European Union Special Representative for Central Asia, to Turkmenistan.

The DPM and foreign minister of Turkmenistan, Rashid Meredov, and Ms. Hakala spoke at the inaugural session and answered some questions by Ms. Beata Pęksa, Ambassador of the European Union to Turkmenistan.

Meredov, answering the question about the priorities of Turkmenistan for cooperation with the EU, said that education was, and will always be, a high priority area. He said that it is an area where very fruitful cooperation had existed for a long time.

He added that capacity building is important in the cooperation framework.

Meredov said that security is also an important area. He said that security is indivisible. The global security, the regional security, and the national security are interconnected.

He said that we always advocate for the global peace and security. It is important for us to cooperate and exchange experience in this area, he said.

The minister said that within our capacity, we contribute to combating the terrorism, global crime, and drug trafficking.

We are interested in continuing the cooperation within the framework of the existing arrangements, he said.

Meredov said that there should be a systematic and structural dialogue for the global security.

He mentioned the climate change as an area that deserves to accorded higher priority for cooperation.

He underlined that fuel and energy and transport were obviously the areas where the cooperation would keep developing on priority basis.

The minister said that the circular economy was an important area for cooperation. /// nCa, 14 May 2024