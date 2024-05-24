UNDP, IIR of MFA Turkmenistan Host Meeting on Biodiversity for Turkmen Students

In celebration of the International Day for Biological Diversity, the UNDP together with the Institute of International Relations (IIR) of the MFA of Turkmenistan, hosted a meeting with Turkmen student youth.

During the event, specialists from the UNDP project “Conservation and sustainable management of land resources and high nature value ecosystems in the Aral sea basin for multiple benefits” talked about the Convention on Biological Diversity and the principles of ecosystem-based management within the framework of sustainable development.

They also discussed the initiatives of the Aral project focused on conserving ecosystems and biodiversity in the zones of the Aral Sea on the territory of Turkmenistan.

The meeting was organized as part of the “#TurkmenYouth4SDGs” Educational Sessions series, launched by UNDP in Turkmenistan in collaboration with the IIR of the MFA of Turkmenistan to engage the country’s student youth in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. ///nCa, 24 May 2024 (in cooperation with UN Turkmenistan)