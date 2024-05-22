News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Delegation of Turkmenistan attends a conference on the digital industry in Russia

Delegation of Turkmenistan attends a conference on the digital industry in Russia

By

Turkmen delegation led by Consul General Guich Garayev (Kazan, Tatarstan) visited Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, to participate in the “Digital Industry of Industrial Russia” conference.

The visit also aimed to explore avenues for expanding cooperation between Turkmenistan and the Nizhny Novgorod region.

Garayev met with Olga Guseva, Minister of International and Interregional Relations for Nizhny Novgorod. They discussed the current successful cooperation in areas like mechanical engineering, metallurgy, energy, and transportation.

Additionally, a potential twinning agreement between Nizhny Novgorod and the Turkmen city of Arkadag is on the table.

The Nizhny Novgorod government emphasizes Turkmenistan’s importance as a strategic partner. They highlight productive interactions between Turkmen and Nizhny Novgorod businesses, and the significant number of Turkmen students (around 1,000 in the 2023-2024 academic year) attending Nizhny Novgorod universities.

In turn, representatives of the delegation of Turkmenistan stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation. “The most important thing is that I see the willingness of the Nizhny Novgorod region for cooperation with Turkmenistan, especially in the field of education. I would like to note that our students like to study in the Nizhny Novgorod region, so we should continue working in this direction,” said Guich Garayev. ///nCa, 22 May 2024

 

Related posts:

  1. Turkmenistan and Saratov Region of Russia Explore Cooperation Opportunities
  2. Samara Region of Russia to present its business potential in Turkmenistan
  3. Spanish Delegation Explores Trade and Industry Opportunities in Turkmenistan
  4. Turkmenistan takes part in the Caspian Forum in Russia
  5. The EU Delegation to Turkmenistan hosted a Press Conference dedicated to the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the European Union and Turkmenistan
  6. Minister of Industry and Trade of Tatarstan noted the huge potential for attracting SMEs to cooperation with Turkmenistan
  7. One of the Tatarstan’s top universities offers human resource development for the gas chemical industry of Turkmenistan
  8. Turkmen Delegation Led by Minister of Culture Participates in the 42nd session of UNESCO’s General Conference
  9. Russia and Turkmenistan discussing draft agreement on joint university
  10. Turkmen business can occupy free market niches in Russia – Russian lawmaker
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan