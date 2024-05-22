Delegation of Turkmenistan attends a conference on the digital industry in Russia

Turkmen delegation led by Consul General Guich Garayev (Kazan, Tatarstan) visited Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, to participate in the “Digital Industry of Industrial Russia” conference.

The visit also aimed to explore avenues for expanding cooperation between Turkmenistan and the Nizhny Novgorod region.

Garayev met with Olga Guseva, Minister of International and Interregional Relations for Nizhny Novgorod. They discussed the current successful cooperation in areas like mechanical engineering, metallurgy, energy, and transportation.

Additionally, a potential twinning agreement between Nizhny Novgorod and the Turkmen city of Arkadag is on the table.

The Nizhny Novgorod government emphasizes Turkmenistan’s importance as a strategic partner. They highlight productive interactions between Turkmen and Nizhny Novgorod businesses, and the significant number of Turkmen students (around 1,000 in the 2023-2024 academic year) attending Nizhny Novgorod universities.

In turn, representatives of the delegation of Turkmenistan stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation. “The most important thing is that I see the willingness of the Nizhny Novgorod region for cooperation with Turkmenistan, especially in the field of education. I would like to note that our students like to study in the Nizhny Novgorod region, so we should continue working in this direction,” said Guich Garayev. ///nCa, 22 May 2024