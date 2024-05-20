News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » A new park in Xi’an, China, strengthens the cultural ties between China and Central Asian countries

A new park in Xi’an, China, strengthens the cultural ties between China and Central Asian countries

By

The Central Asia park was opened in Xi’an, China, a year after a historic summit of leaders of China and Central Asian nations, CCTV reports.

The park features sculptures that pay homage to the Silk Road, the ancient trade route that fostered centuries of exchange between the regions.

Visitors can immerse themselves in Central Asian culture through displayed gifts like traditional clothing from Kazakhstan and sculptures depicting Kyrgyz archery.

The park’s shop offers a chance to taste Central Asian specialties like snacks and honey. Xi’an, an ancient city steeped in history, was the starting point of the Silk Road, making it a fitting location for this unique park.

Sculptures of horses and camel caravans decorate the approximately 53-hectare park, symbolizing the prosperous exchanges over centuries, which connected peoples of China and Central Asia///nCa, 20 May 2024

 

Related posts:

  1. Xi’an-Central Asia Railway Express was launched by Foreign Ministers of the Central Asian countries and China
  2. Kazakhstan will build its own terminal at Xian Dry Port of China
  3. Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong Meets with Ambassadors of the Five Central Asian Countries to China
  4. China and Central Asian countries to launch the secretariat of the joint cooperation mechanism
  5. China to discuss grandiose plan for development of relations with Turkmenistan and Central Asian countries
  6. Central Asian countries and China held an online forum
  7. Xi Jinping: China is willing to share market, industrial systems and technologies with Central Asian countries
  8. Presidents of China and Central Asian countries attended a joint press-conference following the Summit in Xi’an – the China-Central Asia Summit Mechanism officially inaugurated 
  9. China and Central Asia Strengthen Ties at the Cooperation Forum in Xiamen
  10. Foreign Minister of China to tour Central Asian countries
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan