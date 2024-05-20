A new park in Xi’an, China, strengthens the cultural ties between China and Central Asian countries

The Central Asia park was opened in Xi’an, China, a year after a historic summit of leaders of China and Central Asian nations, CCTV reports.

The park features sculptures that pay homage to the Silk Road, the ancient trade route that fostered centuries of exchange between the regions.

Visitors can immerse themselves in Central Asian culture through displayed gifts like traditional clothing from Kazakhstan and sculptures depicting Kyrgyz archery.

The park’s shop offers a chance to taste Central Asian specialties like snacks and honey. Xi’an, an ancient city steeped in history, was the starting point of the Silk Road, making it a fitting location for this unique park.

Sculptures of horses and camel caravans decorate the approximately 53-hectare park, symbolizing the prosperous exchanges over centuries, which connected peoples of China and Central Asia///nCa, 20 May 2024