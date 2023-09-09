China and Central Asia Strengthen Ties at the Cooperation Forum in Xiamen

The 10th China-Central Asia Cooperation Forum opened on Saturday in Xiamen, Fujian Province, eastern China.

The two-day forum is organized by the SCO Committee on Good Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation and the People’s Government of Fujian Province and is dedicated to promoting friendly relations and deepening mutually beneficial cooperation, Xinhua reports.

Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message to the forum participants.

Xi noted in the congratulatory message that, since the establishment of the forum, its scale and influence have been expanding gradually. Through the forum, China and the Central Asian countries seek common cooperation and shared development, and have greatly enhanced mutual understanding and traditional friendship and written a new chapter in good-neighborly friendship and common progress.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the proposal of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), and the China-Central Asia Summit was successfully held in May, Xi said, emphasizing that China and Central Asian countries have taken the lead in jointly promoting BRI and their relations have entered a new era.

China-Central Asia cooperation has much to achieve and will achieve much under the new circumstances, Xi said.

Xi expressed the hope that all parties will take the forum as an opportunity to strengthen mutual learning, deepen cooperation in jointly developing BRI, and promote more fruitful results in developing China and Central Asian countries relations.

The 10th China-Central Asia Cooperation Forum is being held on the theme “Advancing Friendly Relationship and Deepening Mutually Beneficial Cooperation.”

The first forum was held in the city of Tongxiang, Zhejiang Province in eastern China in May 2012. Since then, it has become an important platform for the joint construction of the Belt and Road, strengthening mutual political trust and deepening people-to-people contacts between China and Central Asian countries.

The agenda of the forum includes such topics as the digital economy, the development of transport connectivity, twin cities cooperation, women’s development, industrial cooperation.///nCa, 9 September 2023 (Photo credit – social nets of Fujian Government)

#China-Central_Asia_Cooperation_Forum, #China-Central_Asia_relations, #Belt_and_Road_Initiative, #BRI, #connectivity, #cooperation, #China, #Central_Asia