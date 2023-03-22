China to discuss grandiose plan for development of relations with Turkmenistan and Central Asian countries

At the upcoming six-party summit with Central Asian countries, China will present an extensive cooperation plan. This was announced in the congratulatory message of Chinese President Xi Jinping to President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov on the occasion of the International Nowruz Day.

Welcoming the participation of the President of Turkmenistan in the first China–Central Asia summit to be held in China in May, the Chinese leader notes in a letter: “I hope to discuss with you a grandiose plan for the development of relations between China and Central Asia and Chinese-Turkmen relations in order to ensure the achievement of great results in cooperation between the two countries.”

In January this year, the head of Turkmenistan paid a state visit to China, during which the countries announced the upgrade of Chinese-Turkmen relations to the level of comprehensive strategic partnership, as well as the implementation of the concept of a common destiny of China and Turkmenistan, which determined the course of development of bilateral relations.

In a separate message sent by Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China Li Qiang

to the President of Turkmenistan, the readiness to jointly implement the important agreements reached between Turkmenistan and China was expressed.

Li Qiang also stressed the willingness to ‘deepen work on the implementation of the strategic initiative “One Belt, One Road” and the strategy of Turkmenistan “Revival of the Great Silk Road”, promote cooperation in all areas to achieve mutually beneficial results and improve the well–being of the peoples of the two countries.’ ///nCa, 22 March 2023