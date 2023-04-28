Xi’an-Central Asia Railway Express was launched by Foreign Ministers of the Central Asian countries and China

On Wednesday, 26 April, the foreign ministers of the Central Asian countries and China on the sidelines of the 4th meeting in Xi’an took part in the launch ceremony of the Chang’an special freight train of China-Europe Railway Express from Xi’an to Central Asia.

The event marked the tenth anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative.

There are 260 BYD New Energy electric vehicles produced in Xi’an on board the special Xi’an-Central Asia train. They are expected to arrive in Tashkent within 12 days.

During the event, the foreign ministers tested the new cars with great interest.

Since the launch of the Belt and Road initiative, the China-Europe rail express has been an important trade route running through the Eurasian continent.

By the end of 2022, it has fulfilled 65,000 trips and shipped six million TEUs of freight worth $300 billion. A network of 82 lines now connects over 200 cities in 24 European countries, covering virtually the entire Eurasia. ///nCa, 28 April 2023 [photo credit – MFA China]