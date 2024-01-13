Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong Meets with Ambassadors of the Five Central Asian Countries to China

On January 11, 2024, Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong held a group meeting with ambassadors of the five Central Asian countries to China.

Sun Weidong said that the five Central Asian countries are China’s close neighbors and comprehensive strategic partners. Over the past decade, President Xi Jinping has maintained close exchanges with heads of state of the Central Asian countries, providing stewardship for the growth of bilateral relations and guiding cooperation in various fields to yield fruitful results. Last year, the inaugural China-Central Asia Summit was successfully held, which was a milestone and brought bilateral relations into a new era. China is willing to work with Central Asian countries, guided by head-of-state diplomacy, to deepen political mutual trust, advance Belt and Road cooperation with high quality, improve the building of the China-Central Asia mechanisms, elevate China’s cooperation with Central Asia to a new level, and build an even closer China-Central Asia community with a shared future.

Ambassadors of the five Central Asian countries to China spoke highly of the achievements in the growth of Central Asia-China relations, saying that they will continue close cooperation with China and firm mutual support on issues concerning their respective core interests, fully follow through on the outcomes of the China-Central Asia Summit, advance the building of China-Central Asia mechanisms, and expand all-round cooperation in all fields for the greater benefits of the regional people.

Sun Weidong also had an exchange of views with all parties on issues of mutual interest and concern. ///MFA China, 12 January 2024