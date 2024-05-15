National leader of the Turkmen people arrived in Tatarstan to participate in KazanForum – met with the President of Tatarstan

Today, on 15 May 2024, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, National Leader of the Turkmen people Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov arrived in Kazan (Tatarstan, Russia) to participate in the KazanForum International Economic Forum and the meeting of the Strategic Vision Group “Russia – the Islamic World” as an honorary guest.

He met with the Rais (President) of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov.

Minnikhanov expressed his gratitude for Berdimuhamedov’s acceptance of the invitation and his arrival with a distinguished Turkmen delegation.

He highlighted the significance of KazanForum as a platform for dialogue, mentioning the large Muslim population in Russia (over 20 million) and Berdimuhamedov’s support for the forum.

“By your participation in KazanForum and in the Russia – Islamic World Strategic Vision Group, you are giving a very good signal to the world community,” Rustam Minnikhanov stressed.

“Expanding cooperation with Muslim countries is one of the priorities of Russian foreign policy. In this regard, our Russia – Islamic World Group acts as a unifying international public platform,” he said.

He expressed deep gratitude to Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov for his support and special attention to the development of cooperation with Tatarstan aimed at strengthening relations between the two countries.

Relations between Russia and Turkmenistan are very important to us, they are very constructive, and Tatarstan is making its contribution here, Minnikhanov said.

“Today Turkmenistan is a progressive and prosperous country, where much has been done during your work, and your good traditions continue,” he said, addressing Berdimuhamedov.

In turn, the National Leader of Turkmen People thanked the President of Tatarstan for the opportunity to participate in a large-scale forum.

“The Russia-Islamic World Strategic Vision Group is a very important tool for interaction with Islamic countries,” Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan stressed.

He expressed confidence that the forum would bring positive results to all participants.

Arkadag Berdimuhamedov also conveyed greetings from President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and wishes for the successful holding of the forum.

***

In 2023, the volume of mutual trade turnover between Tatarstan and Turkmenistan increased by 13% and reached US $ 52 million.

“There is a good potential for the development of relations in such areas as oil exploration, oil production, gas transportation, automobile, aviation and shipbuilding, energy, chemical supplies, pharmaceuticals and medicine, agriculture, etc.,” the press service of the Rais of Tatarstan emphasizes. ///nCa, 15 May 2024 (photo credit – press service of Rais of Tatarstan)

Here are some photos from Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov’s meeting with Rustam Minnikhanov: